England Boxing National Amateur Championships: How to watch live on the BBC
|2021 England Boxing National Amateur Championships
|Quarter-finals and semi-finals: 4-5 December, Cannock
|Finals day: 11 December, London
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
England's leading amateurs will fight for titles at the National Amateur Boxing Championships - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.
The quarter-finals and semi-finals take place this Saturday and Sunday in Cannock, with the finals being held on Saturday, 11 December at the University of East London's Sports Dock.
The event returns after last year's postponement because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Seven Great Britain boxers have been put forward as seeds including previous winners Hamza Mehmood, who will fight for a third straight title after winning in 2018 and 2019, Aaron Bowen and Jodie Wilkinson.
Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Carl Froch, Nicola Adams and Tony Bellew all won titles before beginning their professional careers.
As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
GB seeds
Hamza Mehmood, Hoddesdon, Under-52kg
John O'Meara, Dale Youth, Under-56kg
Joe Tyers, Billingham, Under-64kg
Jodie Wilkinson, Tigers, Under-69kg
Ramtin Musah, Beartown, Under-75kg
Aaron Bowen, Box Smart Elite, Under-81kg
Courtney Bennett, Royal Resistance, Over-91kg
Coverage times
Saturday, 4 December
13:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 5 December
13:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 11 December
13:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app