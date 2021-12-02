Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natty Ngwenya won the heavyweight title in 2019

2021 England Boxing National Amateur Championships Quarter-finals and semi-finals: 4-5 December, Cannock Finals day: 11 December, London Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

England's leading amateurs will fight for titles at the National Amateur Boxing Championships - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals take place this Saturday and Sunday in Cannock, with the finals being held on Saturday, 11 December at the University of East London's Sports Dock.

The event returns after last year's postponement because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven Great Britain boxers have been put forward as seeds including previous winners Hamza Mehmood, who will fight for a third straight title after winning in 2018 and 2019, Aaron Bowen and Jodie Wilkinson.

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Carl Froch, Nicola Adams and Tony Bellew all won titles before beginning their professional careers.

As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

GB seeds

Hamza Mehmood, Hoddesdon, Under-52kg

John O'Meara, Dale Youth, Under-56kg

Joe Tyers, Billingham, Under-64kg

Jodie Wilkinson, Tigers, Under-69kg

Ramtin Musah, Beartown, Under-75kg

Aaron Bowen, Box Smart Elite, Under-81kg

Courtney Bennett, Royal Resistance, Over-91kg

Coverage times

Saturday, 4 December

13:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 5 December

13:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 11 December

13:00-20:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app