Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams were scheduled to fight in December

Chris Eubank Jr's all-British middleweight fight with Liam Williams in Cardiff has been moved to 29 January after the Welshman picked up an injury.

The bout was scheduled for 11 December, but Williams aggravated a shoulder injury sustained during his loss to Demetrius Andrade in April.

"We were absolutely gutted to hear of Liam's injury and so we are equally delighted to get this fight back on, in a matter of weeks, to ensure Liam's 100% fitness," promoter Ben Shalom said.

"The bitterness and mind games towards each other has only intensified during this period, and by the time they get into the ring it will be at boiling point. I'm glad the fans will get the chance to see the fight that they desperately wanted."

The entire Cardiff fight card moves to the new date which includes American star Claressa Shields. The middleweight unified champion was due to make her UK debut before an undisputed fight with WBO champion Savannah Marshall next year.

The news will be a blow to Eubank who has suffered repeated delays to his fight schedule this year because of opponents pulling out at the last minute.

"Hey Liam 'Wettiams' if you're bottling it like I said [you] would hurry up & put out your sob story apology to the few fans [you] have left so I can find another opponent," Eubank said on Twitter before the official announcement.

"You may not have the heart to fight me but there are other fighters that do."