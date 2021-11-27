Welshman Gavin Gwynne beats English challenger Jack O'Keefe in Commonwealth title bout
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Gavin Gwynne successfully defended his Commonwealth lightweight title against Jack O'Keeffe by unanimous decision in Swansea.
The Merthyr fighter launched his defence with a fast paced start against his English challenger.
Gwynne beat Sean McComb in February to win the belt.
With his first successful title defence, he moves to 14-2 while handing O'Keeffe the second defeat of his career.
All three judges scored the victory for Gwynne (120-108, 119-109 and 118-110).