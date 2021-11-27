Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Gavin Gwynne beat Sean McComb in February to win the then-vacant title

Gavin Gwynne successfully defended his Commonwealth lightweight title against Jack O'Keeffe by unanimous decision in Swansea.

The Merthyr fighter launched his defence with a fast paced start against his English challenger.

Gwynne beat Sean McComb in February to win the belt.

With his first successful title defence, he moves to 14-2 while handing O'Keeffe the second defeat of his career.

All three judges scored the victory for Gwynne (120-108, 119-109 and 118-110).