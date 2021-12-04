Spectacular Anthony Yarde stops Lyndon Arthur in fourth round of thrilling rematch in London

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Breaking news

Anthony Yarde gained revenge on Lyndon Arthur with a spectacular knockout performance in their light-heavyweight rematch in London.

Yarde was a changed man from the one beaten convincingly by Arthur a year ago, setting a ferocious pace and landing hard shots from the first round.

A game Arthur was forced into survival mode immediately. But he was dropped in the fourth round under a flurry of eye-catching hooks from Yarde, succumbing to the first defeat of his career.

More to follow...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport