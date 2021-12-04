Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Yarde gained revenge on Lyndon Arthur with a spectacular knockout performance in their light-heavyweight rematch in London.

Yarde was a changed man from the one beaten convincingly by Arthur a year ago, setting a ferocious pace and landing hard shots from the first round.

A game Arthur was forced into survival mode immediately. But he was dropped in the fourth round under a flurry of eye-catching hooks from Yarde, succumbing to the first defeat of his career.

