Vasiliy Lomachenko is on the comeback trail after losing his world titles to Teofimo Lopez last year

Ukrainian superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko is "very happy" George Kambosos Jr beat Teofimo Lopez, and hopes to fight the new unified lightweight champion.

Lomachenko, 33, is preparing to fight Richard Commey on Saturday.

And the three-weight world champion then wants to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles he lost to Lopez last year.

Asked about a potential bout with Kambosos Jr, he told BBC Sport: "I want to fight him but the only question is, does he want to fight me?"

Kambosos Jr stunned Lopez on a split decision in New York to win the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and Ring magazine lightweight titles.

Lomachenko said: "I was very happy that Kambosos Jr won the fight.

"I understand his feeling. You have won the gold and you've made it. It is an unbelievable feeling. I want to congratulate him."

Lomachenko had hoped for a rematch with Lopez after losing to him in October 2020, but the American was instead ordered to defend his belt against mandatory challenger Kambosos Jr, who produced one of the biggest boxing shocks of the year.

Lopez refused to accept the loss, believing he won 10 of the 12 rounds - but Lomachenko disagrees.

"He's young and aggressive but I think when he went home and he watched it again, he will have changed his mind," he said.

'I need to become undisputed champion'

Vasiliy Lomachenko was the unified lightweight champion before his defeat by Teofimo Lopez

Lomachenko returns to the ring with unfinished business.

After a brilliant amateur career - featuring 396 wins and one loss - he was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world before losing to Lopez.

But he has recovered from setbacks before - going from defeat in just his second pro fight to win world titles at featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight.

In his first fight back after beating Lopez he crushed Masayoshi Nakatani, and victory over Commey at Madison Square Garden would put him back in the frame for a world title shot.

"I feel very focused and I can't wait to fight. I'm going to go in the ring and do what I do best," he said.

"I still need to become unified, undisputed champion."

The Oleksandr Usyk bond

Lomachenko will look to draw inspiration from countryman Oleksandr Usyk, who he describes as a "very close friend".

Usyk, who is trained by Lomachenko's father and coach Anatoly, became the unified world heavyweight champion by dethroning Anthony Joshua in September.

Lomachenko was ringside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and said he was not surprised by Usyk's performance.

"I was very happy because he became champion. He reached the goal he was aiming for," he added.

"We are very close friends. He's the godfather of my son. I am godfather of his son."