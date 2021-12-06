Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Fury (left) beat Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision after four rounds in his most recent fight, on the undercard of Jake Paul's bout with Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury's fight with Youtuber Jake Paul is expected to be called off with the Briton struggling to be fit.

After a long-running online feud the pair were due to fight in Tampa, Florida on 18 December.

But professional boxer Fury and American Paul both have novice records, leading to the lucrative bout being widely criticised.

Fury has said he only took the fight to make money and a victory would give him "no credit in the boxing world".

Paul has a record of four wins as a professional, against fellow social media star AnEsonGib, ex-NBA basketballer Nate Robinson and mixed martial arts fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Fury, the half-brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson, has just seven professional victories in his career.

Fury had 12 amateur contests before finding fame on the reality TV series Love Island. He was training with Tyson and his trainer SugarHill Steward for the Paul fight.