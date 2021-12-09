Agyarko is undefeated in nine professional bouts

"Physically, the scar healed within a week. Mentally, I will never fully recover from it."

The past four years have seen Caoimhin Agyarko rise from a hospital bed, his face slashed open from a knife attack, to sparring world champions and preparing for his own tilt at success.

In 2017 the promising amateur boxer, then 20, was attacked by a gang in Belfast. A fight broke out, the situation got out of hand and the next thing he knew he was waking up in a hospital bed with a gash down the side of his face and neck that could have ended his life.

"Obviously that was a very low point in my life and my career," Agyarko said.

"I was stabbed right down the side of my face, I was an inch from death but I've bounced back from that point and thankfully I'm doing well now.

"Physically, the scar healed within a week. Mentally, I will never fully recover from it. Obviously I'll get better 1% at a time, and I've learned to deal with it, but I do have my down days.

"I hit rock bottom and really struggled mentally. It was a tough period in my life and I don't think I will ever fully recover from that."

'The end goal is to be the first black Irish world champion'

Despite just turning 25 and having only been a professional since 2018, 'Black Thunder' has shared the ring with some elite fighters in sparring, including former super middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders.

"The sparring with Billy Joe and being asked to be his main sparring partner for the Canelo fight was an unbelievable experience, and a great achievement for me," Agyarko said.

"To be a main part of possibly the biggest fight in boxing at the time was an honour, I learned so much off Billy Joe. He is the best fighter I've been in the ring with, without a shadow of a doubt.

Although just a young man, Agyarko has experience in abundance from his amateur days and now as a professional. Short term, he wants to start winning titles and climbing up the boxing ladder. Long term, he wants to go down in Irish boxing history.

"The end goal is to be the first black Irish world champion," he says, "That's my dream."

"To be an Irish world champion would be a great honour for me, but I understand that I can create a bit of history and become Ireland's first black Irish world champion. That's my end goal, that's what keeps striving me on to keep training hard and it motivates me massively."

Agyarko enjoyed an impressive amateur career with Holy Trinity ABC

Born in London, Agyarko moved to Belfast as a seven-year-old and grew up in the west of the city and quickly fell in love with boxing through his local club Holy Trinity.

"My amateur days were probably the best days of my career. I boxed for Holy Trinity for 14 years, that's where it all started for me. I had an unbelievable time with Holy Trinity boxing all over the world, going away to Florida, even boxing down in Dublin and Cork and stuff," he said.

"I have so many fond memories as an amateur and fighting for Holy Trinity and in general fighting for Ireland. I had a great amateur career and it put me on good stead for my professional career."

"My Mum's side of the family are all from Turf Lodge, so people did know of us and we had been to Belfast before, but it was something different, new faces and a new culture. I enjoyed my childhood.

"I feel like Belfast took me in as one of their own. I hold great pride in coming from Ireland and Belfast, and without the Holy Trinity Boxing Club I wouldn't be the person I am today without a doubt. The coaches in Holy Trinity; Micky Hawkins and Peter Brady, they taught me so much in life let alone boxing."

With Christmas only around the corner, Agyarko has the chance to receive his best present yet as he fights for his first belt as a professional boxer this Saturday night. In what will be his first fight under the promotional banner of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, the Irishman is hoping to impress and put on a clinical performance.

"I was happy to sign with Eddie and it was a goal of mine and a dream of mine to be signed by Matchroom. Obviously Eddie has spoken very highly of me and rates me highly, so that was a bonus. We assessed our options and decided on what the best deal was for me, and it was without a doubt with Eddie," Agyarko explained.

The 25-year-old, who celebrated his birthday just a week ago by having a sparring session that night, is up against fellow undefeated middleweight Noe Larios Jr.

Agyarko knows that his opponent will come to win and have full belief in himself, but feels that he will have too much for him and walk away from the ring with yet another victory added to his growing record.

"I think there is definitely a threat in front of me. He's going to come to win and he won't want to lose his undefeated record. There's a lot at stake too. Literally as we're doing this interview right now Matchroom have announced that it's going to be for the WBA International title, so there's a lot on the line," he says.

"He'll come to fight and he'll come to win, so I'm looking forward to this challenge and progressing with another win,"