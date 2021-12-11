Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight titles after edging out Firuza Sharipova on points in an entertaining fight in Liverpool.

The WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring champion was unable to impose any dominance on the unheralded challenger and both women were swinging from the hips in a frantic end to the fight.

Sharipova was able to turn the contest into a scrappy affair, but flashes of Taylor's undoubtable class were enough to see the champion earn a unanimous 98-92, 97-92, 96-93 points decision.

More to follow.