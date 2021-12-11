Last updated on .From the section Boxing



Conor Benn beat Chris Algieri in four rounds with a wonderful knockout display in Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Briton produced a calm and clinical performance against American former world champion Algieri.

He showed off some superb body shots and ended the fight with a straight left, right combination.

Benn remains undefeated with the 20th win of his career and is one step closer to a world title shot at welterweight in 2022.

Algieri, 37, was billed as the toughest test of Benn's career to date, but the Briton responded to the challenge in confident fashion.

"My point is they're not tests," a riled up Benn said after the fight.

"Every time I say they're not sounds like arrogance but it's just confidence speaking. When I say I'm top five, I'm top five for a reason.

"No-one's done that to Algieri. No-one's beat [Adrian] Granados as easily as I did. No-one knocked out [Samuel] Vargas in one round. What more do I have to do?

"I knew the knockout was coming," he added. "If they want to come and have a fight or stand there and be cute, that's what happens."

Benn produces career-best display

Conor Benn is eager to move up to world level in 2022

Benn has built a career on silencing his critics and has exceeded expectations as the son of legendary world champion Nigel Benn.

The Briton is certainly improving with every fight and showed off visible improvements in his third outing in the ring in 2021.

Benn started well, taking the first round with ease as he concentrated on body shots and built from his jab.

Algieri was trying to counter Benn with a left hook from the opening exchanges but Benn appeared unconcerned.

Benn then dropped an unbalanced Algieri in the second round with a close-range left hook. The American seemed unhurt as he returned to his corner, but there was no rush of blood to the head of Benn.

He remained calm in the third and slowly began to look for the bigger shots. Benn then ducked under a combination from Algieri - much to the delight of the crowd and his father at ringside.

Benn continued to look for openings and produced the best moment of his career with a beautiful left hand straight down the pipe before a hard right floored his opponent.

Algieri was out cold from the right hand, folding to the canvas in what was a perfect end to the year for Benn.

"I think this is the fight where Conor made his own path," Benn's father Nigel said. "He's not in my shadow no more."

