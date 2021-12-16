Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Parker (right) made his professional debut in 2012 and has 21 stoppages in 29 wins, with two losses

Former world champion Joseph Parker has described his heavyweight rematch with Derek Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday as a "make or break" fight in his career and hopes a win will silence any critics.

The 29-year-old from New Zealand beat Briton Chisora, 37, via a split decision in May, despite being knocked down in the opening 10 seconds.

"I just want to beat him properly this time," he told BBC Sport. "If I can't beat Derek then I have to really look at myself and where I go from there."

Parker held the WBO heavyweight for two years, before losing his belt to Britain's Anthony Joshua - his first career defeat - in March 2018.

Four months later, he suffered the second loss of his career when he was defeated on points by Londoner Dillian Whyte, but is now on a five-fight winning streak.

"I still have a lot to give the sport," he says. "When the time comes I will stop but for now I have a lot to give."

No more Mr Nice Guy

Rarely one to be embroiled in bad blood or heated exchanges, Parker is considered to be one the 'nice guys' of heavyweight boxing.

"I get along with everyone but a lot of times I may have been too nice leading into a fight," he says.

"That's something me and my team have worked on. "

His opponent, meanwhile, is one of the most controversial British fighters in recent years.

Some of Chisora's most heated moments include appearing to bite opponent Paul Butlin, kissing Carl Baker at a head-to-head, slapping champion Vitali Klitschko at a weigh-in, brawling with David Haye at a media conference and launching a table at Dillian Whyte.

But Parker has enjoyed a much friendlier relationship with his fighting foe.

"In the past Chisora has had a reputation of acting up, but he's always been respectful and nice to me" he says.

"He showed a lot of care for me and family after the first fight, but I don't know if he's trying to trap and lure me in by being so nice."

Veteran Chisora has won 32 of his professional fights with 11 defeats. A back-to-back loss to Parker may bring an end to a 14-year career.

"There's nothing but respect for Chisora and what he's done in boxing," Parker says.

"The people he's fought and his character - he's been been a major star. People love to see him fight because he brings war. If he does retire, all the best for him."

'Fury's always treated me like a little brother'

The win over Chisora was Parker's first under new trainer Andy Lee, and he is looking to showcase the improvements made from the extra time working under the tutelage of the Irishman.

"The trainer-fighter relationship is a lot stronger in the gym," Parker says.

"Outside of it, we have a lot of fun - it's relaxed and chilled - but in the gym it's intense. We understand each other and we've come up with a good plan for the fight."

Parker has relocated his camp to the United Kingdom and is training in Morecambe at friend and fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury's gym in Morecambe.

Fury first introduced him to trainer Lee, and Parker paid tribute to the WBC champion for supporting him throughout his career.

"From the start, he's always looked after me and treated me like his little brother," he says.

"He's shown how much he cares - he gave me his house in the last camp to stay in and he's given me his gym to use.

"Tyson has always made sure we're well looked after. I don't know a lot of people realise how generous he is."

While Parker still harbours world-title ambitions, he believes Fury "would beat any heavyweight out there", and with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk holding the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, says all the world titles are "locked in".

"I'm not sure when those big world-title fights will be made for me so my goal, for now, is to win and win well against people who are in front of me," he adds.