Joe Cordina won bronze for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and fought at the 2016 Olympics

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina defeated Belgium's Miko Khatchatryan to claim the WBA continental super-featherweight title.

All three judges scored the fight in favour of Cordina at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The win extends the 30-year-old's unbeaten record to 14-0, while handing his opponent a first career loss (13-1).

Victory also solidifies the Welshman's push for a future world title fight.