Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko was judged to have won almost every round against Richard Commey

Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko continued his bid to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles with a stunning win against Ghana's Richard Commey.

Lomachenko, 33, knocked down Commey in the seventh round, going on to secure victory by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It was a wide margin on all three cards, with Lomachenko judged to have won 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108.

Three-weight champion Lomachenko hopes to now face George Kambosos Jr.

Unheralded Australian Kambosos Jr became the unified world lightweight champion last week by stunning American Teofimo Lopez in a split-decision victory.

Lopez, who suffered his first loss in 17 fights, had beaten Lomachenko in October 2020 to add the WBA (Super) and WBO titles to his IBF belt.

Lomachenko had hoped for a rematch with Lopez after losing to him in Las Vegas, but the American was instead ordered to defend his belt against mandatory challenger Kambosos Jr, who produced one of the biggest boxing shocks of the year.

Now Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and once considered the sport's pound-for-pound number one, has targeted a bout with Kambosos Jr.

"I will go anywhere I need to go to fight him," Lomachenko said. "I need this chance."

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Nonito Donaire defended his WBC bantamweight belt with a fourth-round knockout win over fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo in California.