Stephen McMullan was admitted to Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday the day after his Ulster Finals bout

A Belfast boxer is being treated in intensive care after falling ill following his participation in the Ulster Elite Amateur Finals last week.

Stephen McMullan, from the Newington club in north Belfast, did not require medical attention immediately after his heavyweight final defeat on Thursday.

However, an Irish Amateur Boxing Association [IABA] statement on Tuesday said that he later "fell ill at home".

"IABA understands he is in a serious but stable condition," it added.

"Ulster Boxing Council is in ongoing contact with Stephen's family. IABA and the Ulster Boxing Council will continue to provide support to Stephen, his family and his club during this period.

"Stephen remains in the thoughts of the IABA and every member of Ireland's boxing family."

The boxer's sister Claire thanked well wishers for the support and prayers.

"I truly believe they're helping, thanks for all the messages guys, we do see them," she said on Facebook.

"It's gonna be a long road to recovery from him, he's got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all family and friends."

McMullan was beaten on a unanimous decision by Monkstown's Charlie Boyle in the heavyweight decider in the finals which took place at the Girdwood Leisure Centre in Belfast.