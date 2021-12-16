Boxing schedule and results 2022: When are the big fights?
The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures.
Schedule
January
15: Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York, USA
- Joe Smith Jr v Callum Johnson (WBO light-heavyweight title)
29: Cardiff Arena, Wales
- Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams (middleweight)
- Claressa Shields v Ema Kozin (WBA, IBF, WBC middleweight titles)
February
19: Manchester Arena, England
- Amir Khan v Kell Brook (149 pounds)
26: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
- Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA super-lightweight titles)