Josh Taylor hasn't fought in Scotland since defeating Ivan Baranchyk at the Hydro in May 2019
Undisputed world champion Josh Taylor will face Jack Catterall at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on 26 February

Schedule

January

15: Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York, USA

  • Joe Smith Jr v Callum Johnson (WBO light-heavyweight title)

29: Cardiff Arena, Wales

  • Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams (middleweight)
  • Claressa Shields v Ema Kozin (WBA, IBF, WBC middleweight titles)

February

19: Manchester Arena, England

  • Amir Khan v Kell Brook (149 pounds)

26: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

  • Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA super-lightweight titles)

