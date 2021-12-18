Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker II: New Zealander beats Briton on points in Manchester

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Derek Chisora
Joseph Parker has now won 30 of 32 professional fights, while Derek Chisora suffered the 12th loss of his career

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker secured a brilliant points win over Britain's Derek Chisora in a thrilling fight at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Parker, who gained a controversial points victory in their first bout in May, made a great start, with Chisora having to take a count in round four.

Chisora was knocked down by a brutal uppercut in the seventh but showed good character and bravery to continue.

The Briton took another count in the eighth, but made it to the final bell.

However, with three knockdowns, Parker knew he had won the fight and got the decision by 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 margins.

For 29-year-old former WBO champion Parker, this was a vital victory as he looks to get back to world title level.

But for Chisora, 37, it is hard to see where he goes now, with this being the 12th defeat of a 44-fight career, although he showed incredible spirit, heart and determination to get through to the end of the contest.

Win
Both fighters sportingly acknowledged the other fighter's efforts when the result was announced

'Chisora is a credit to boxing'

"Derek always comes for war, he was one tough guy and never stopped coming forward until the end," said Parker.

"We practised and practised that uppercut. What a Christmas present.

"I felt a lot stronger. It was important to start strong and not be negative from the beginning. You can see there are improvements to be made.

"Derek Chisora is a credit to the sport of boxing. The crowd went mental when he walked out. They just want to support him."

Asked if he would like to see Chisora retire from boxing, Parker replied: "Personally I'd like to see him walk away.

"He has given boxing everything he has. The atmosphere is amazing when he fights. I'd love to see him walk away but that's his decision."

A superb last big fight of 2021

This was a repeat of their fight from seven months ago, which was also held at the same venue, but behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions.

In that bout, Chisora knocked Parker down in the opening 10 seconds of the first round, before Parker recovered and ended strongly on his way to a controversial split decision points win.

Now, in front of a large, passionate crowd in Manchester, the majority of fans were cheering for Chisora, but Parker made a superb start, twice landing right-left combinations and a powerful overhand right inside the opening round.

Chisora had success in the opening seconds of the second, but it was not long before he was tagged again by an aggressive Parker, who connected with a stunning uppercut, then another big overhand right hand before a sustained attack forced Chisora back on to the ropes, taking punishment.

In the fourth, Chisora took more punches but also the first of three counts when he was held up by the ropes, although he ended the round the stronger.

But Parker continued to have the better of the exchanges, utilising the uppercuts in the fifth and landed a superb jab, left hook, long right combination in the following round.

An uppercut knocked Chisora to the canvas in the seventh, but once again he ended the round on the attack, with Parker momentarily looking in a bit of trouble.

Chisora, for the third time, had to take a count in the next round after being caught by another right uppercut and then losing his balance and touching down with a glove on the canvas.

With Chisora again in trouble in the ninth, it appeared that referee Howard Foster was about to jump in and end it, before the Briton once more dug deep to stay in the bout.

After the 10th round, Parker's trainer Andy Lee told his fighter "you've won the fight, you just have to stay focused" and, despite Chisora doing everything he could in the last two rounds, he could not send Parker down.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, speaking on DAZN, said: "Derek Chisora is not human. How that went 12 rounds I'll never know. There was zero quit in him. Both those guys deserve a huge amount of credit.

"It's a great performance. Chisora is a prize fighter, I'm sure he'll be back. Parker has positioned himself. The career's alive and kicking for Joseph Parker."

Undercard round-up: Richards wins IBO belt

Lerrone Richards
Lerrone Richards has won all 16 of his professional contests

On the undercard, Britain's Lerrone Richards became the IBO super-middleweight champion by beating reigning title holder Carlos Gongora of Ecuador with a split decision points win.

Richards, 29, had already held Commonwealth, British and European belts at the weight and got the decision on two cards by a 115-113 margin, with the other judge scoring it 116-112 to Gongora.

Richards relinquished the European belt to fight Gongora and Britain's Jack Cullen was then fighting for that belt.

However, he suffered a sixth-round loss to France's Kevin Lele Sadjo, a late replacement.

Cullen suffered a cut over his left eye in round two after a clash of heads but was then floored by a left hook to the body in the sixth round. The Briton just about got to his feet in time, but the referee then called the fight off.

Jack Cullen
The loss was the third in Jack Cullen's 24-fight professional career

Manchester's Zelfa Barrett should fight for the IBF super-featherweight world title against Japan's Kenichi Ogawa in 2022 after beating Tanzania's Bruno Tarimo in a final eliminator.

Barrett, 28, knocked his opponent down in the third round on his way to a unanimous point victory, by margins of 117-110, 117-110 and 116-111.

Croatian heavyweight Alen 'the Savage' Babic maintained his perfect professional record with his 10th win, all inside the distance, as he gained a sixth-round knockout win against France's David Spilmont, despite being in trouble in the second round.

Comments

Join the conversation

163 comments

  • Comment posted by Dan, at 23:50 18 Dec

    Slightly concerning to hear the post-fight rhetoric from Hearn etc about Chisora being a "stadium-filler who the crowd loves". He's made a lot of people a lot of money over the years and I hope those people look out for him, his family and his best interests after that fight and make his future health of paramount importance.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 00:26

      Its only a game replied:
      Couldn’t agree with your comments more .

  • Comment posted by Sanj, at 23:47 18 Dec

    Parker won that fight easy! 3 Knockdowns! Scorecards were a disgrace!

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, at 23:53 18 Dec

      AJC_123 replied:
      Doesn’t really matter - Parker won.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, at 23:45 18 Dec

    Fantastic fight ! Heaven knows how one judge had it 114 112

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 00:00

      cjb replied:
      Would be interesting to see Parker v Usyk

      Could be decent fight with 2 skilled operators, not just giants

  • Comment posted by chris, at 23:46 18 Dec

    Chisora is just a gatekeeper to the heavyweight elite. You beat him you belong, you can't you don't. But he's definitely not in the party himself.

    Those judges' scores look a bit odd! 3 knockdowns but one judge only gives you 114-112? What are they doing when they're meant to be watching the fight?

    Great fight and engine from Parker. A really enjoyable fight and a worthy winner

    • Reply posted by steve j, at 23:54 18 Dec

      steve j replied:
      He’s been a stepping stone not a gatekeeper - he really isn’t very good

  • Comment posted by dangio, at 23:47 18 Dec

    Both of these 2 would lose to Ivan Drago

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, at 23:58 18 Dec

      AJC_123 replied:
      He isn’t a real boxer. He is from a film called Rocky IV. The actor must be pushing 70 by now.

  • Comment posted by Shoey79, at 23:52 18 Dec

    This needs to be Chisora’s last fight. He needs to retire.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 00:21

      Youwhat replied:
      Ok grandad

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, at 23:52 18 Dec

    Entertaining fight. Chisora is a punchbag and should retire as takes a lot of damage each fight. Parker looked good but not in the league as the top heavyweights.

  • Comment posted by phone, at 23:43 18 Dec

    Chisora what a warrior! However he has taken a hell of a lot of punishment , I'd like him to hang them up now before he gets seriously hurt.

  • Comment posted by Charlotte, at 23:58 18 Dec

    What a fight, both warriors but the UK judges make American judges look like saints! 117-108 all day long.

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 00:16

    The way the referees scored the fight means chisora won more rounds. Absolute joke.

    British judging and refereeing is a joke right now and needs a complete overhaul!!

    Chisora at best won 3 rounds max!!!

  • Comment posted by MegansDad, at 23:55 18 Dec

    Love DelBoy but he needs to walk away

    • Reply posted by Loel , today at 00:46

      Loel replied:
      Needs to retire before it's too late

  • Comment posted by Wlshrugbyfan, at 23:43 18 Dec

    Good spectacle but those scorecards are pathetic

  • Comment posted by bluerunner, at 23:45 18 Dec

    Parker is a class act and would give the top 3 trouble in that form.
    Chisora is a warrior. There is no quit in that man. Glory in defeat.
    A great fight.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, at 23:53 18 Dec

      AJC_123 replied:
      No chance he’d give the top guys a problem - lacked finishing power

  • Comment posted by robbie_robbie_robbie, at 23:39 18 Dec

    Chisora has got so much heart. Imagine if he had as much skill as he has heart. Well done to both of them

  • Comment posted by cjb, at 23:55 18 Dec

    Credit to delboy - doesn’t know when he is beat.

    Maybe that’s not good for his long term health. Ref should have stepped in and saved him.

    He took some pretty heavy punishment, that’s all part of boxing- but he should now hang up gloves when he’s still got his faculties and health.

    More beatings like that would be bad news.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, at 23:47 18 Dec

    Brave as always, skillful too, but definitely second best from Chisora. Scorecards were... strange! Definitely a couple of points more for Parker, at the least, especially with 3 counts in his favour.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:45 18 Dec

    🥊 D.Chisora - So much Heart and Effort, A True Warrior of the Sport of Boxing.

    Well done Parker tonight, simply too good.

  • Comment posted by Wilderness Eagle, today at 00:31

    Reality is both boxers are essentially undercard fighters. Chisora has nowhere to go now and should call it a day otherwise he will become cannon fodder for young up and coming fighters. Where is Parker going to fit in? He has had his shots, is essentially finished hence fighting Chisora again. He is not a serious contender and is just hanging around for a few more pay days before retirement.

    • Reply posted by QPArrgh, today at 01:02

      QPArrgh replied:
      Finished at 29? Clueless comment. He's an ex world champion with a new coaching setup, a more aggressive approach and he showed he's world class tonight

  • Comment posted by Grand Master T, today at 00:29

    Chisora has never beaten a decent boxer. Lost nearly a quarter of his fights. He’s got guts but he’s not world class.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:53 18 Dec

    If Usyk is one of the best fighters technically, then Chisora is the complete opposite, but still one of my favourite British boxers ever, just purely all guts & determination, hats of to him, others would have dropped to the floor and not get back up after the 2nd round.

    • Reply posted by DBHughes77, at 23:55 18 Dec

      DBHughes77 replied:
      Wilder would take Chisora out in the first round!

