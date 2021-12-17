Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is promoting Joseph Parker's heavyweight fight with Britain's Derek Chisora and talks to BBC Sport about their highly anticipated rematch in Manchester.

Parker and Chisora fight seven months after their first bout where the New Zealander claimed a narrow win on points. You can listen to Parker v Chisora II live on BBC Radio 5 Live at 22:00 GMT on Saturday

This week marks our 44th show of 2021, which is an incredible achievement during a pandemic. It could be our most explosive yet.

The first fight was too close to call back in May. It was behind closed doors, which is an interesting point because Chisora's last two fights have been without any fans. This is a guy that thrives off a crowd and it would have been great to have seen those fights in a packed O2 or Manchester Arena.

A common question I have had this week is, what's next for both guys win or lose? They are both very different people and are at very different stages of their careers. Parker has only one thing on his mind and that is to regain the heavyweight title and become a two-time champion of the world. For Chisora, he is a prizefighter that fights for the thrill and the money.

This one could come down to a battle of the trainers. Chisora has teamed up with Dave Coldwell and Parker has had more time with Andy Lee. Two great trainers, two great minds. Coach Lee has said this week that Parker is looking to be much more explosive in this fight, to stand and trade more and if there is any truth in that we are going to get an absolute cracker.

Fury expected at ringside

Joseph Parker is trained by Andy Lee and Derek Chisora is coached by Dave Coldwell

We will have a huge crowd on Saturday and I am anticipating a phenomenal atmosphere.

I can see it really lifting Chisora. Although he will tell you he expects to fight for many years to come, he really must beat Parker to remain in these top-tier fights.

What an amazing servant he has been. I know he has suffered some defeats but look at the pedigree of his opponents. Tyson Fury twice, Vitali Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk, David Haye, Joseph Parker and he was robbed of the win against Robert Helenius and Kubrat Pulev.

I love Del Boy, you just never know what you are going to get. He has a good heart and he genuinely wants to go in there and give fans value for money, which he has done so many times over the years. It was at this arena where five years ago he gave us one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time against Dillian Whyte. He has promised me, and the fans, he will give us another fire cracker on Saturday.

We expect all the heavyweights to be tuned in. Fury should be in attendance as he has been a part of Parker's training camp and of course Chisora has now teamed up with Anthony Joshua's management company 258. Whyte will also be a keen bystander as he has boxed both of these guys. No doubt he will be glued to the screen to see which of them will be victorious.

'This fight could really break him out in to a star'

We have a brilliant card. With four pure 50/50 championship fights. Manchester's Zelfa Barrett is one fight away from fighting for the IBF super-featherweight world title. He has an eliminator against tough, rugged, non-stop Bruno Tarimo from Australia.

We have seen a number of Australians upset the apple cart recently but Barrett will have 12,000 fans in his home city. This fight could really break him out in to a star.

Little Leaver's 'Meat Cleaver' Jack Cullen will have more than 1,000 people come from his little village near Bolton as he looks to become the European super-middleweight champion against the unbeaten Frenchman Kevin Lele Sadjo. It's a really tough, brutal fight and I fully expect all-out war in this one.

Finally Lerrone Richards gets a chance to win the IBO world super-middleweight belt against Ecuadorian champion Carlos Gongora who is a huge favourite in the fight. It is a huge step up for Richards. He has the silky skills to be victorious though.

Sprinkle in a little of the heavyweight Alen Babic and New Zealand Olympic medallist David Spilmont, Sandy Ryan, Jordan Thompson, Cyrus Patterson and Rhiannon Dickson and you have got one hell of a show to finish what has been a fantastic and tough year for boxing.

I hope you enjoy the show - tune in and don't miss it.