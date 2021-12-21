Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conlan claimed the interim WBA world title by defeating TJ Doheny in August

The WBA featherweight title fight between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan is set to take place at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 12 March, BBC Sport NI understands.

Conlan has agreed to travel to belt holder Wood's home city after New York, Manchester and Belfast had all been considered.

The venue is likely to be confirmed by Matchroom Boxing this week.

The contest will be Wood's first defence of the belt he won in July.

Having been drafted in on just six weeks' notice, the 33-year-old stopped China's Xu Can in the 12th round to claim one version of the WBA's world title - with Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz holding the sanctioning body's 'super champion' belt.

Last month, Conlan expressed his desire to have the fight on St Patrick's Day, 17 March, in New York, but has agreed for it to be staged in Nottingham a week earlier.

The undefeated Belfast fighter moved to 18-0 in August by defeating TJ Doheny to claim the WBA's interim belt in front of home fans at Falls Park.