Sandy Ryan missed out on the Olympics because of injury and changes to the qualifying pathway

Former Commonwealth Games champion Sandy Ryan has predicted a "big, exciting year" in 2022 after winning her first three professional fights.

The 28-year-old beat Maria Soledad Capriolo in three rounds on the Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora undercard.

She turned pro after missing out on a chance to fight at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I feel I'm made for the big stage. It was a massive arena in Manchester and I just felt at home," the light welterweight told BBC Radio Derby.

"There's an exciting journey ahead."

Ryan won a world silver medal in 2014 and a European bronze two years later before defeating Rosie Eccles of Wales at the Gold Coast in 2018 to become Commonwealth Games champion.

She considered giving up the ring during the Covid lockdown in 2020, but instead became a pro boxer earlier this year and her career is now being guided by promoter Eddie Hearn external-link and trainer Clifton Mitchell, the latter also still an active fighter.

Ryan refused to shake Capriolo's hand at the weigh-in before their contest and said: "It's not a disrespectful thing. It's the fight game, she wants what I want. The anger and aggression comes out of me in fight week, that's just the way I am."

She believes she has become more powerful since turning professional and two of her fights so far have not gone the distance.

"I am developing my strength and there's still a lot more to go. I've still got a lot of shape to build into and each fight you will see that, because each (training) camp I get stronger and it's showing in my punching power as well," she added.