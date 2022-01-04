Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams were scheduled to fight in December

Chris Eubank Jr's all-British middleweight bout with Liam Williams is set to be moved to 5 February after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) suspended fights in January.

The bout was scheduled for 29 January before the BBBofC announced all events would be postponed so medics can concentrate on the fight against Covid-19.

Boxxer, Eubank's promotion company, says the new date of 5 February has been pencilled in, subject to government Covid-19 guidelines.

Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena is the proposed venue, but Boxxer is waiting for a decision from the Welsh government about whether live events can take place in February.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith has also said boxing would resume in February as long as further restrictions were not imposed by the UK government.

This is the second time the bout has had to be postponed after Williams aggravated a shoulder injury in the build-up to the original 11 December date.

Williams and Eubank Jr have a bitter rivalry and a win for either man will boost their chances of securing a world title shot in 2022.

The entire Cardiff card will once again be moved to the new date, with Claressa Shields expected to make her UK debut before an undisputed fight against WBO champion Savannah Marshall this summer.

Shields, 26, is undefeated in eleven pro fights and holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles.