Farooq went on to win the World Boxing Council International bantamweight title after his sole pro loss, to fellow Scot Lee McGregor

Scottish bantamweight Kash Farooq says it is a "shock" to have been forced to retire from boxing aged 26.

His promoter Matchroom Boxing announced on Thursday that the former British champion had ended his career because of "unforeseen circumstances".

Farooq said a doctor advised him to quit with his "full health intact".

The decision was a result of "yearly medicals not being satisfactory for the British [Boxing] Board of Control with stricter regulations in place".

In a statement issued on Saturday, Glasgow's Farooq added: "It would be selfish of me to put myself in danger. Therefore, my trainer Craig [Dickson] and manager Iain Wilson have instructed me to heed the advice from medical professionals.

"This is still a shock for me, as it would be for many others. I am a young athlete who had plenty to offer with unspeakable potential and talent."

Farooq, who won 16 of his 17 fights as a professional and won a Lonsdale Belt outright for the defences of his British bantamweight title, will work for boxing promoters St Andrew's Sporting Club as well as "venturing into new opportunities".