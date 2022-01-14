Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr has a professional record of 32-2-0 having lost twice, while Liam Williams' record is 23-3-1, with three defeats and one draw.

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will fight at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, 5 February after Covid-19 restrictions in Wales were lifted.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) had warned the Welsh government that the proposed bill would not be viable without fans.

Indoor events can run without restriction in Wales from 28 January.

Olympic gold medal winner Claressa Shields will fight in the UK for the first time on the undercard.

Eubank Jr's middleweight fight with Williams has already been postponed twice, most recently after the BBBofC suspended boxing for the month of January.

It was originally scheduled for 11 December, but was put back to 29 January after Williams suffered a shoulder injury.

The fight with Eubank Jr will be the first for Welshman Williams under new trainer Adam Booth, following his decision to split with Dominic Ingle.

Two high-profile women's fights will also take place in Cardiff on the undercard.

OIympic gold medal winner in 2012 and 2016, Shields defends her WBA, WBC and IBF World middleweight titles against undefeated WBF champion Ema Kozi.

Caroline Dubois follows her older brother Daniel into the professional ranks as she makes her debut following a successful amateur career.

Welsh interest will come from Chris Jenkins - who faces former world champion Julius Indongo - and highly rated undefeated prospect Rhys Edwards, trained by former world title challenger Gary Lockett, who takes on Russian Ruslan Berchuk.