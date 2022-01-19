Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Khan (left) and Brook will have been inactive for more than a year by the time they meet in February

Kell Brook says his "genuine dislike" of rival Amir Khan is not hype as they build up to their fight in Manchester on 19 February.

The pair announced in November they had finally agreed to an all-British bout after years of failed talks.

"It's all animosity on my side and I think it is the same from him," said 35-year-old Brook.

"There's no love lost, we don't like each other. This isn't just hype, this is as real as it comes."

He added: "I don't like him, he doesn't like me. And I want to punch him hard. He's never given me any respect, or acknowledged me as a great fighter.

"I've always acknowledged him; I think he's done great in his career and I've never dissed him in that way.

"There's genuine dislike. I just don't like his face basically. He puts things out in the media and he puts it all on me. We both know it's never been me.

"All the years and spite between us, it means everything to both of us. There's definitely fireworks in this fight, make no mistake."

I'm going to destroy him - Khan

Brook has won 29 bouts, with three defeats, and was IBF welterweight champion between August 2014 and May 2017.

Khan boasts a professional record of 34 wins with five defeats, having shot to stardom after winning silver at the 2004 Olympic Games.

The 35-year-old Bolton fighter won his first world title in his 22nd fight when he defeated Andriy Kotelnik for the WBA light-welterweight belt in 2009, and also held the IBF title in 2011.

"Honestly speaking, I don't think Kell has a good chin or can take a shot," said Khan.

"I think his punch resistance is gone. I honestly believe he's just doing the fight for the payday.

"I'm doing this for the public, because it's what they want. If I don't take this fight, people will always say to me 'but you didn't fight Kell'.

"He says he's going to beat me and do this and that. I hope he tries to. But I just don't see him doing anything.

"The bad blood between us, I think it's pure jealousy from him. I'm going to destroy him. It's going to be a masterclass.

"I think he will need to retire after that; this will be his last fight."

Khan and Brook will meet at a catchweight of 10st 9lb (149lbs), two pounds above the welterweight limit.

Asked about a rematch clause, Brook said: "I'll be honest with you, I leave it all to my manager and my team. All I'm interested in is this fight.

"But I do know that there's going to be a rematch in that. So if Amir Khan wants another beat down, he can have one."

Khan added: "I mean, I think the beating that Kell's going to take, I don't think he'll want a rematch but the clause is there."