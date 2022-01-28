Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC title against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions has won the purse bids to stage Tyson Fury's WBC world title defence against Dillian Whyte.

A purse bid was held in Mexico City at the WBC headquarters on Friday after the heavyweights were unable to come to terms, with Fury's co-promoter Warren outbidding Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

Warren bid £31m while Matchroom offered £24m giving Fury's team control of the all-British heavyweight fight which must happen by 29 April.

The split is set to be 80/20 in the favour of Fury, who will pocket £25m to Whyte's £6m. That split may change if Whyte is successful in his appeal to the WBC for a bigger share.

A statement from Warren said: "Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted that WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today's purse bids.

"A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course."

The purse bids had been delayed three times while Fury negotiated with Anthony Joshua to potentially step aside from his upcoming rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

But with those talks collapsing on the eve of the purse bids, Fury pushed ahead with plans to fight his mandatory challenger Whyte.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is favourite to host the fight, but the Manchester Arena is another option.