Paddy Barnes is the only Irish boxer to have won two Olympic medals

Sport Northern Ireland says Thursday's announcement that boxing will not form part of the 2028 Olympic programme in Los Angeles is a "body blow".

Boxing is Ireland's most successful sport at the Olympics with 18 medals.

"Without boxing at the Olympics young people are being stripped of the chance to achieve their life ambitions," said Sport NI CEO Antoinette McKeown.

The sport could still be added at a later date if issues within amateur boxing's federation are addressed.

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee session in Beijing approved a programme of 28 sports, with a "strong focus on youth".

Boxing, along with weightlifting and modern pentathlon, could be added to the programme next year if they successfully demonstrate they have addressed issues within their respective sports.

Boxing's international federation, the AIBA, must show it has addressed concerns around the sport's governance and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.

In September, an independent investigation found a system to manipulate the outcome of boxing matches by officials was in place at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

'Boxing has broken down barriers'

Sport NI said the announcement was of "great concern" and it must ensure that boxing "does not suffer a knockout".

"As well as peak physical fitness, the discipline, confidence and determination boxing instills, provides our young people with huge life skills, often seeing the greatest impact in communities of highest social deprivation," added McKeown.

"From Wayne McCullough, Paddy Barnes, Michael & Jamie Conlon, and our most recent medalist Aidan Walsh, a pantheon of Olympians have inspired our young people for many generations and the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of those hopes and dreams.

"Boxing has always broken down barriers, and in recent years its efforts to see women enter the ring has been hugely encouraging. We have outstanding role models such as Kellie Harrington - Olympic Gold medalist and Michaela Walsh - European, World and Commonwealth medalist, and Katie Taylor, who has gone on to break all records in women's professional boxing.

"Sport NI will be engaging with Sport Ireland, the Irish Amateur Boxing Association, and both British and Irish Olympic Federations to push for progress at international level and see our young boxers able to showcase their skills in the ring at Los Angeles 2028."