Anthony Joshua wants to regain the three world titles he lost to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in May after the British heavyweight decided against stepping aside from the fight.

Tyson Fury had offered Joshua a large offer so he could fight WBA (Super), IBF and WBO champion Usyk instead.

But those talks collapsed and speaking to the 5 Live Boxing podcast, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "It's clear AJ will be fighting Usyk, which is his preferred choice."

"May is when you'll see that fight."

Joshua, who lost his title belts to Usyk in September, had planned for the fight to take place in April, but the search for a new trainer and prolonged talks with WBC champion Fury forced a delay.

The 32-year-old Joshua is aiming to become a three-time world champion by winning the second meeting with Ukrainian Usyk, 35.

The first fight was a massive affair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hearn confirmed the UK was his desired destination for the rematch.

He said: "There's the UK, America, the Middle East - we've had offers all around the world for that fight. I'd like to do it in the UK and we'll see."

'We're getting the money we deserve'

Hearn was speaking from the press conference of the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano bout, where boxing analyst Steve Bunce hosted a special podcast episode ahead of a historic fight at Madison Square Garden on 30 April.

Serrano, 33, wants the undisputed lightweight title fight to be 12 three-minute rounds and says she has no regrets about turning down the match-up two years ago.

"People thought my trainer was crazy for not accepting the fight that was offered two years ago for the amount of money," said seven-weight champion Serrano.

"He knew what I was worth and he knew we could get more money.

"Fight of this magnitude, headlining at Madison Square Garden, getting the money we deserve...we both couldn't retire without fighting each other because our legacy would have always been 'what if'?"