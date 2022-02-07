Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor (left) has won all 20 professional bouts and will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight titles against Serrano

Challenger Amanda Serrano wants her upcoming bout against Katie Taylor to take place over 12 rounds of three minutes, but undisputed lightweight champion Taylor says the fight is "already iconic as it is".

Ireland's Taylor, 35, will meet seven-weight champion Serrano on 30 April in the first female bout to headline New York's Madison Square Garden.

"This is about equality and we should make the change right now. Katie, are you up for it?", Puerto Rico's Serrano said. "Let's do it like the men."

As the two fighters met at Monday's media conference in London, Taylor replied: "I don't think it will make a huge difference to the event, it's already iconic as it is".

In men's boxing, world-title fights are fought over 12 rounds of three minutes, whereas women's title fights currently take place over 10 rounds of two minutes.

Serrano, 33, referenced recent comments made by 90-year-old Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in which the American said fans "don't pay attention to women's boxing".

Arum - who was widely criticised for his comments - is promoting a men's super-featherweight world-title clash between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson on the same night as Taylor-Serrano.

"If we want to get people to notice us and not get these promoters to talk badly about women, I think we need to take a stand," Serrano said.

Taylor replied: "I think we're making a stand the way we're fighting each other in the first place. The best fighting the best.

"This fight is actually even more important than we realise. Not only are we breaking the ceiling with female purses, but we're actually changing perceptions."

'It's the fight I always wanted' - Taylor

Taylor's last fight was a points win against Kazakhstan's Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool in December

Taylor - who turned professional in 2016 - became undisputed champion by beating Delfine Persoon narrowly on points at MSG in 2019, before defeating the Belgian in a rematch in England the following year.

She was due to face Serrano in May 2020 but the fight called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the fight I've always wanted," Taylor said. "Ever since I turned pro, I had my eyes fixed on two opponents. One was Persoon and the other was Serrano."

She added: "I'm obviously expecting and preparing for the toughest fight of my career. I won't be found short on heart or grit; I know my mind can take me to places where I have no right to go."

Serrano - who turned professional in 2009 and has recorded 42 wins, with one loss and one draw - was joined on stage by promoter Jake Paul, the YouTube star who has also won five fights since venturing into the sport.

Paul, wearing a baseball cap etched with the words 'make boxing great again', said: "Amanda is an awesome person, one of the greatest fighters - male of female - ever."

'One of the biggest fights in boxing' - Hearn

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn (left) promotes Taylor, with Serrano fighting under American Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, says the fight has achieved the second biggest pre-sale of all time for boxing events at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

"It sounds like the sort of thing I'd make up," Matchroom Boxing's Hearn told BBC Sport. "But you can check with the Garden, it's true."

The 20,000 capacity venue has hosted some of the biggest names in boxing history, including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and, more recently, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

"We all knew this was big and ground-breaking but you always take a bit of a punt when you go into the big arena at the Garden but we're going to fill it up," Hearn added.

"Yes it's the biggest fight in women's boxing, but it's also one of the biggest fights in boxing."