Amir Khan says he is better shape at 35 than 25 ahead of Kell Brook fight

Amir Khan v Kell Brook Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 February Coverage: Follow on live text, the BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT

Amir Khan says he has no intention of retiring from boxing if he loses his upcoming bout with long-time rival Kell Brook.

The British duo fight each other in Manchester on Saturday at a 147lbs catchweight after a near 20-year feud.

But Khan, 35, is not thinking about quitting as he told BBC Breakfast: "After Sunday? Career still going strong. I'm still fighting.

"I feel better at 35 than I was at 25, believe it or not."

Khan added: "I feel so strong, so fresh. I've got that love back for the sport again.

"Training with the new team in Nebraska, they've brought the love back for me. I'm really excited to see what the future holds."

Brook is also 35 and, like Khan, a former world champion and last fought in November 2020 when he lost to Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title.

Despite both men being past their prime, the Manchester Arena sold out in less than 10 minutes, such is the demand for the grudge match.

"It shows how much impact this fight has and the demand - people want to see this fight," Khan said of the ticket sales.

"We don't like each other, everyone sees that. I cannot lose against someone like Kell Brook.

"It would be very upsetting in my career if I lost to Kell Brook. That's why going into this fight we had to be 100% ready and we have to beat this guy in good fashion."