Amir Khan and Kell Brook's 20-year feud comes to a head on Saturday

Amir Khan v Kell Brook Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 February Coverage: Follow on live text, the BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT

Amir Khan labelled Kell Brook his "fanboy" at a fiery media conference before their highly anticipated fight on Saturday night in Manchester.

The former world champions will finally share a ring in the 147lbs catchweight bout after feuding throughout their professional careers.

Khan, 35, insisted fellow Briton Brook has always been "jealous" of him.

"I think Kell's always been very obsessed with my career. He's been a fanboy," Khan said.

"I think there comes a stage where I've been living in his head for such a long time that he needs to start paying me some rent."

Brook snapped back: "He's definitely going to sleep Saturday night when I smash him in. He's took this fight because he thinks I'm half broken. He's made a massive mistake."

Interest in the bout has been intense, with tickets selling out in minutes despite both men being 35 years old and past their prime.

Brook accused Khan of doing everything he could to gain an advantage before fight night, and tension continued through the face-off, but there were no more fireworks as each man kept their distance.

"It should have been at a more natural weight," Brook said. "But he's obviously done everything he can to make sure I'm at a disadvantage. I might even come in overweight tomorrow night - we'll wait and see."

With tensions high and even the fighters' coaches Dominic Ingle and Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre engaging in a shouting match, Khan denied emotions could get the better of him on Saturday night.

"I'm going to go for the kill, but I'm experienced enough at this age to not make mistakes and go off the gameplan," said Khan.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Kal Sajad, at the media conference

When there is a grudge match of this magnitude, these conferences can often be a little overwhelming and forced. But that was not the case in Manchester. Make no mistake, the animosity, the rivalry, the bad blood - it is all genuine.

As we have seen throughout the whole build-up to this fight, Khan was once again relaxed and working the crowd. Brook rarely cracked a smile. He feels Khan has never recognised or appreciated his achievements. For Brook, it does seem that little bit more personal.

The insults and accusations from both fighters crossed the line a little. At times they were like two petulant children. The 'adults' in the room were no better. Brook's trainer, Dominic Ingle, and Khan's coach, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, also got involved in a loud and heated exchange.

I suspected things might get physical when the two fighters went face-to-face, but both Khan and Brook were surprisingly calm. They will meet again at tomorrow's weigh-in - which will take place in front of the public - where there might be some fireworks.