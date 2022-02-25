Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Briton Galal Yafai (right) beat Filipino flyweight Carlo Paalam to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champion Galal Yafai will make his professional debut at London's O2 Arena on Sunday - but the Birmingham boxer has already made a huge statement in the flyweight division.

While most debutants transition into the professional ranks with a four-round bout, Yafai will be fighting a 10-rounder against Carlos Bautista for the WBC International title.

"I didn't want to go slowly on debut like everyone else," the 29-year-old - who won gold at flyweight in Tokyo last summer - told BBC Sport.

"I'm fit and and ready for it."

Yafai will also be facing an experienced opponent who has won 10, lost four and drawn one.

"He's Mexican, so you know he isn't going to lie down," added Yafai. "I'm the golden boy and he'll want to take me off my perch. It should make a good fight."

'I come to fight and always come to win'

After missing out on a medal at Rio 2016, Yafai finally achieved his Olympic dream in spectacular fashion last year, flooring Carlo Paalam of the Philippines with a terrific left through the guard after 90 seconds, before winning on points.

With fast combinations, smart shot selection and an aggressive approach, he has all the tools to excel at professional level.

"I don't like to blow my own trumpet but I always come to fight and always come to win," said Yafai.

Having spent his early 20s juggling boxing with working at a car factory in Solihull, Yafai is hoping to follow in the footsteps of James DeGale, Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams in landing a world title after Olympic gold for Team GB.

He has sparred with elite fighters such as IBF champion Sunny Edwards and, with a title fight on debut, there is an expectation for Yafai to be fast-tracked in the flyweight division. But he is not looking too far ahead.

"We'll see on Sunday. If I'm great then people might want me to rush but if I'm terrible then people will tell me to slow down," he added.

"I don't want to be deluded and say I want to be world champion within a year because it doesn't always work out that way - even if you are an Olympic champion.

"Maybe I will get it in a year or so, but you just never know."

Brotherly love

Galal (left), Gamal (centre) and Kal Yafai threw their collective weight behind Birmingham's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Galal joins older brothers Kal - who held the WBA super-flyweight title from 2016 to 2020 - and Gamal, a former European super-bantamweight champion, in the paid ranks.

Kal, 32, has won 26 bouts, with just one defeat, as a professional, while 30-year-old Gamal, has 18 victories and two losses.

"I will take every single thing I can soak up from them," said Galal. "But not just my brothers, I will learn from lot of other amateurs who went professional.

"I want to know all the differences and the biggest changes, anything that can give me an advantage."

Yafai also insisted there is no friendly sibling rivalry or desire to outdo his brothers' achievements.

"I'd love for them to win 50 world titles - and even if I just won one I'd be happy. As long as we're all doing well," he added. "If three of us could fight on the same card one day it would be great."

But with a smirk, he said: "Just make sure I'm top of the bill if we do."