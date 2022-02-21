Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018

Dillian Whyte has signed a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury just hours before the deadline.

Whyte, 33, had until 6am on Tuesday to sign but had spent the weekend and Monday negotiating details of the deal.

The fight is expected to take place on 23 April with Wembley Stadium favourite, although Cardiff's Principality stadium is an option.

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the purse bids with a $41m (£30m) bid.

Lengthy discussions between Fury and his WBC mandatory challenger Whyte came to nothing, but Fury is now set to received 80% of the purse and Whyte the remaining 20%.

