Amir Khan has admitted his loss to Kell Brook could well be his last fight, saying he fears taking more "harmful punishment" and wants to spend more time with his family.

Khan was sensationally stopped by Brook in the sixth round to settle one of British boxing's most bitter rivalries.

Speaking after the fight at Manchester Arena, 35-year-old Khan said he had "been in the game a very long time".

"I've done more than I ever expected," he said.

"Maybe I peaked too early. I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I'm 35 now - I've been in the game a very long time.

"I'm an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family."

Brook had Khan on unsteady legs from the first round as he landed the bigger shots throughout the fight, and after two punishing right uppercuts followed a left hook in the sixth, referee Victor Loughlin waved off the contest.

Bolton fighter Khan, who was heavily bruised, said retirement was "definitely" an option.

Asked whether it could be his last fight, Khan said: "I'll sit down with my family but I think it could be.

"I've always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.

"I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that [punishment] can be harmful in the future."

After all of the heated build-up to a fight between former world champions that had been 17 years in the making, Khan praised his opponent's tenacity.

"Credit goes to Kell, he put on a great performance," Khan said. "No excuses - the better man [won]. He boxed out of his skin. I never expected that from him.

"The training camp I had for the fight was the best training camp. I don't want to have anyone blame [his coaching team] because they did everything they needed to.

"I put my hands up and take full fault. We didn't leave any stone unturned."

'I think we're all right now'

Sheffield fighter Brook also did not rule out retirement, but said he would fight again if it was the right bout.

The 35-year-old admitted Khan had become someone he despised after years of chasing the fight, but the pair did share an embrace inside the ring after the fight.

The pleasantries continued in the news conference afterwards.

"He's had a fantastic career," said Brook. "He's been to America, he's won world titles, he's been involved in some massive fights.

"He'll have to sit like I will and see if we do want to carry on.

"But we've shared the ring together and I think we're all right now."

Speaking about his own career immediately after the fight, Brook said: "I can live at peace with Amir Khan on my record.

"My mojo is back and I love this game. We will listen to loved ones and see, but I'm back, baby.

"I can walk away but I could fight [Chris] Eubank [Jr]. I don't like Eubank. If the fight is right I will fight - I'm a prize fighter."