Two boxing world title fights are on Radio 5 Live this weekend as well as Bellator Dublin on BBC Three

Bellator 270: Gegard Mousasi v Austin Vanderford Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date: Friday, 25 February Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Gegard Mousasi's middleweight title defence at Bellator Dublin kicks off a busy weekend of combat sports on the BBC and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Three and iPlayer will broadcast a stacked Bellator 275 card on Friday, while two world title boxing fights will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Undisputed super-lightweight Josh Taylor defends his titles against Jack Catterall in Glasgow on Saturday before Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak on Sunday in London.

As well as live coverage on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, Bellator Dublin will be available in full on catch-up and on demand.

What's on?

Mousasi v Vanderford headlines a thrilling card with an all-Irish featherweight bout between unbeaten Northern Irishwoman Leah McCourt and recent title contender Sinead Kavanagh as the co-main event.

To Glasgow on Saturday night and Taylor returns to home soil in Scotland for the first time since 2019 and the first time since claiming the undisputed championship last year.

Taylor, 31, is unbeaten in 18 fights and takes on England's Catterall, who is also undefeated in 26 fights and has 13 knockouts.

On Sunday Okolie's second title defence against Poland's Michal Cieslak headlines the card at the O2 Arena in London, while the undercard includes pro debuts for two Olympians.

Tokyo gold medallist Galal Yafai takes on Carlos Vado Bautista in a 10-round WBC international flyweight title bout while Cheavon Clarke fights the experienced Croatian Toni Visic. Ricky Hatton's son Campbell Hatton is also in action.

BBC Coverage

Friday, 25 February

Bellator 275 starts 18:00 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, main card starts at 21:00 on BBC Three.

Bellator Dublin main card, from 21:00, 25 February Gegard Mousasi (Netherlands) v Austin Vanderford (USA) - middleweight title Leah McCourt (Ireland) v Sinead Kavanagh (Ireland) Ciaran Clarke (Ireland) v Abou Tounkara (France) Khasan Magomedsharipov (Russia) v Jose Sanchez (Spain) Brian Moore (Ireland) v Jornel Lugo (USA)

Saturday, 26 February

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall (WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF super-lightweight titles) starts at 22:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Sunday, 27 February

Lawrence Okolie v Michal Cieslak (WBO cruiserweight title) starts at 21:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live.

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

You can view Bellator Dublin on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

Commentary and reaction from Taylor v Catterall and Okolie v Cieslak will be available on through BBC Sounds shortly after broadcast.