Tyson Fury to fight Dillian Whyte at Wembley on 23 April

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will meet Dillian Whyte in an all-British fight at Wembley on 23 April.

Whyte signed a contract to meet the WBC champion earlier this week just hours before the deadline.

Fury, who is unbeaten with 31 wins and one draw, has not fought in the UK since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.

Whyte, who has 28 wins and two losses in his 30-fight career, is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

Fury's last outing saw him retain his title with an 11th-round knockout of American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in their third fight.

"Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the number one heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder," said promoter Frank Warren, whose Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid to stage the fight.

"The fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

"It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world."

Since his last fight in the UK, Fury has fought exclusively in the US after signing a promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank.

Whyte last fought when he beat Alexander Povetkin with a knockout in March 2021 - the Briton was forced to pull out of a bout against Otto Wallin in October because of a shoulder injury.

"Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match 'The Gypsy King'," said Arum.

"This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium."

'Deluded Deontay Wilder's scared of his own shadow' - Dillian Whyte answers trash talk

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by No chance, today at 17:33

    i hope Klitschko doesn't do anything stupid and rash in Kyiv. Troubling times for his country. the boxing world is thinking of you big man

    • Reply posted by leeroy111, today at 17:36

      leeroy111 replied:
      love to see him knock out that womble Putin

  • Comment posted by Cheddar, today at 17:38

    “This is a serious grudge match. These guys really hate each other”

    BBC pundits before every single boxing match ever

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 17:45

      pete replied:
      I like when they embrace after the fight and every single time the commentators gush 'that's the respect we all wanted to see!' after they've spent weeks encouraging the fighters to hate each other by baiting them in interviews, press conferences and weigh-ins.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 17:37

    Not at 5 AM, then. Thank God.

    • Reply posted by Tommy81, today at 17:38

      Tommy81 replied:
      I know. Makes a refreshing change hey!

  • Comment posted by kelvin, today at 17:57

    For 8 million I would fight them both on the same night, providing you give me time to wake up after the first knock out and I'm in my 60's

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:02

      JimmyC replied:
      I’d pay to watch that!

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 17:38

    He probably won't, but I hope Whyte wins.

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 17:28

    The build-up and press conferences for this are going to be monumental. S**thousery of the finest order.

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 17:40

    Right at this moment I really dont care,its not the most important event in the world.

    • Reply posted by rockerz, today at 17:44

      rockerz replied:
      So we're not allowed any distractions?

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 17:51

    The fight's as hard as fury wants it to be really, if he stays on the outside jabbing with his albatross arms Whyte won't get near him. If he decides to scrap then Whytes only chance is landing his dangerous left hook but, given wilder couldn't knock fury out, I don't think even that will change the outcome. Fury to win it any way he chooses but I like Whyte and would happily be proven wrong.

  • Comment posted by Peter_The_Average, today at 17:47

    I like Whyte and I hope he puts in a good performance. He'll need to as Fury's boxing IQ is certainly higher.

  • Comment posted by yobo, today at 17:27

    Finally Whyte gets his title shot. Can't wait for this.

    • Reply posted by Jimbob, today at 18:13

      Jimbob replied:
      Whyte asleep in four.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:52

    I would say Fury all the way here, can't see any other result if I'm honest but.. don't cross a man with nothing to lose, certainly don't overlook him, Whyte can box and bang as well lol

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:52

    Have bbc started pretending this is a massive grudge match yet?

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 17:44

    Whyte will no doubt pull out with an 'injury' then get paid to move aside for the winner of AJ & Usyk (you heard it here first)

    • Reply posted by Seun, today at 17:55

      Seun replied:
      You obviously only started following Fury, man has pulled out of more fights than any active fighter now

  • Comment posted by The Honest Truth, today at 17:40

    Hope Dillian shuts up Tyson 'found guilty by the UK doping agency but claimed it to be wild boar, then banned for 2 years but all of a sudden became depressed' Fury

    Good luck Dillian...we need a real champ like you not chumps like Wilder, Fury and AJ

  • Comment posted by Tommy81, today at 17:37

    Fury to a job on Whyte like he did Chisora I reckon. Jab him to bits at a distance.

    But Whyte is a better boxer than Wilder so should be interesting.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 17:32

    Whyte to win in giganté upset

    • Reply posted by Tongue in Cheek, today at 17:34

      Tongue in Cheek replied:
      It's worth a couple of quid at the bookies

  • Comment posted by support the team in hard times, today at 17:29

    Got a gut feeling that this fight does not go the distance

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 17:28

    I'm looking forward to this more than AJ and Usyk that's for sure.

  • Comment posted by man cant eat 50 chicken nuggets, today at 18:21

    Fury reminds me a bit of myself.

    The same demons and propensity to say whatever the hell I like.

    The only real difference is that he's 2 foot taller than me.

  • Comment posted by Happychap, today at 18:21

    Cant see Dillian Whyte getting close enough to Fury to do much damage Furys jab is tough to get past Whytes best chance is to turn it into a brawl at least Dillian can set up an attack unlike Wilder who is a one trick pony it should be a good fight but with Fury winning by the 10th round by TKO

