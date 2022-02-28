Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Alejandra Ayala was knocked out by Savannah Marshall in 2018

Hannah Rankin will make the first defence of her super welterweight world title against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico in Glasgow on 23 April.

The 31-year-old Scot beat Swedish veteran Maria Lindberg to win the vacant WBA and IBO titles in November.

Ayala, who is two years older, has won 14 of her 19 professional bouts and is ranked 15th in the world by BoxRec ahead of the fight at Braehead Arena.

Rankin is ranked at number five having won 11 out of 16.

Ayala last faced a British opponent in 2018, when she was knocked out by current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall in the second round.

The English fighter became champion in 2020, stopping Rankin in the seventh round of their fight for the vacant title.