George Kambosos Jr (right) won a split decision over Lee Selby when the pair met in October 2020

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby will fight in Argentina as he faces the undefeated Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator to meet lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, 26 March at Luna Park in Buenos Aires.

Selby lost a split decision to Kambosos at Wembley Arena in October 2020.

Lemos, 25, has won all of his 28 fights as a professional and is ranked third by the IBF, while 35-year old Selby is ranked fourth by the organisation.

The fight will be hosted in Argentina after Lemos' promoters won the purse bid and gives Selby a chance to become the first two-weight world champion from Wales.

"My final eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title is all set for 26 March at the historic Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina," Selby said.

"Trust me I'm ready and hungrier than ever to secure that world title shot."

Australian Kambosos stunned American Teofimo Lopez on a split decision in New York in November to hold the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight belts.