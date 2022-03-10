Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor (left) retained his four light-welterweight world titles in a controversial victory over Jack Catterall last month

One of the judges from Josh Taylor's controversial split-decision world title victory over Jack Catterall has been downgraded by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

Taylor, 31, retained his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts against the 28-year-old Englishman at Glasgow's Hydro in February.

But BBBoC general secretary Robert Smith was "very surprised" Ian John-Lewis gave it to the Scot by 114-111 and, after an internal review, have downgraded the English judge.

After considering his explanation, the organisation have downgraded him from an A Star Class to an A Class Official.

The other two judges marked the contest closer, with Howard Foster going for Catterall by 113-112 and Victor Loughlin giving it to Taylor by 113-112.

"Whilst the board were satisfied that Mr. John-Lewis' scorecard did not affect the overall result of the contest, the stewards of the board did have issue with his margin," read a BBBoC statement.

"As the regulatory body for the sport in Great Britain, the BBBoC continue to improve and maintain the high quality and consistency in scoring by our licensed officials.

"As such, the stewards of the board have further decided that in addition to each A Star Class Official being evaluated after each bout, as per current procedure, they will now also be subject to a separate individual annual review."

The BBBoC have also said they will support Catterall as mandatory challenger for each of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles.