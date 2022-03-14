Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Leigh Wood has had two losses in his career

In this week's Fight Talk we look back at a sensational fight between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan where Wood successfully defended his WBA featherweight title in the most dramatic of circumstances.

We look at how the boxing world reacted to an unforgettable night in Nottingham and what may be next for both men.

We also take a look at the fallout from Josh Taylor's controversial win over Jack Catterall just over two weeks ago as the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) steps in.

Here's your weekly fix of boxing news.

'One of the greatest fights'

The world title fight between Wood and Conlan provoked about every human emotion possible. It was a fine example of how boxing can bring so much joy and cruel devastation.

In short, Conlan dropped Wood in round one with a beautiful looping left hand. The pair would then continue to trade with each other before Wood - who was down on all three judges' scorecards in round 12 - knocked out Conlan and sent him crashing outside the ring.

Fortunately, Conlan has recovered and is healthy.

The fight almost went the distance and every round was entertaining. Some 10,000 people in the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham made themselves heard. It was the best atmosphere that I have ever witnessed at ringside.

Here's how social media reacted.

Lightweight boxer and social media megastar Ryan Garcia said the fight was one of the greatest.

WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr said Wood v Conlan was a great advert for boxing.

He was a two-weight world champion and has seen it all in boxing, but Carl Frampton said the main event in Nottingham was the best fight he had ever seen.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn joined 5 Live Boxing external-link with Steve Bunce moments after the fight to share his thoughts on an unforgettable night.

Respect after all is said and done

Wood and Conlan were reunited on Sunday morning just hours after their fight of the year contender.

The fighters are a credit to the sport, as this boxing fan put it.

Conlan, 30, took to Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning to reassure fans that he was fine and wanted an immediate rematch.

Wood was all class after the fight and didn't wish to celebrate until he knew Conlan was OK.

What's next for Wood and Conlan?

Conlan has stated his desire to run the fight back.

He said the 11th round "was a slip" and "fatigue was setting in, I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn't see". However, he still congratulated "tough" Wood and implored Eddie Hearn to consider a rematch.

Hearn, who promotes Wood, says a stadium fight at Nottingham Forest's City Ground could be next for the champion - something Wood endorsed.

A rematch between Wood and Conlan, in my opinion, makes sense. Rematches are often agreed before a punch is landed because of the fight contracts and that can hurt the sport. But this has all the ingredients for another classic.

Who would you like to see Wood fight next? Does a rematch with Conlan make sense? Get involved on social media using the hashtag #bbcboxing.

Judge downgraded after controversial scorecard

Boxing judge Ian John-Lewis has been downgraded by the BBBofC following his controversial scorecard in Taylor's win over Catterall on 26 February.

John-Lewis scored the fight 114-111 to Taylor. Two out of three judges favoured him, leading to a widely criticised split decision win and the 31-year-old retaining his undisputed super-lightweight title.

Catterall, however, was not impressed and many believe the Chorley man won the bout in Glasgow.

Scot Taylor has said he would be open to a rematch with Catterall but insists it would have to take place without titles on the line at a catchweight.