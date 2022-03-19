Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Britain's Zach Parker is a lifelong Derby County fan

Zach Parker will fight two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade for the WBO interim super-middleweight title at Derby County's Pride Park on 21 May.

Parker, 27, is a lifelong Derby fan and the winner of the fight will be in pole position to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for the WBO belt.

America's Andrade is undefeated with 31 wins and 19 knockouts, while Parker is also unbeaten with 22 victories.

"This is a dream come true," said Parker.

"I think every one of us dreams of headlining a show at the football team you support. I don't think it has fully sunk in yet to be honest.

"It will be incredible to walk out and see the stadium packed with fans - I can't wait. Demetrius is a great champion and props to him for coming over here, but I know I have the beating of him, I'm too big for him. We'll see on the 21st, but someone's '0' has got to go."

Andrade, 34, has won world titles at light-middleweight and middleweight in an excellent career, beating the likes of Liam Williams and Jason Quigley in the past year.

Parker was born in South Derbyshire and has agreed that £10 from every ticket will go to Derby County, who have struggled financially in recent years.

Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid to stage the fight and Parker's promoter Frank Warren is delighted Andrade agreed to come to the UK.

Demetrius Andrade is unbeaten in 31 pro fights and has won world titles in two weight classes

"We have done this before in recent years for Josh Warrington in Leeds [at Elland Road] and Carl Frampton in Belfast [at Windsor Park] and both were successful on magical nights. I see no reason at all why Zach cannot experience similar joy," Warren said.

"Andrade is top drawer, but he is moving up to super-middleweight which is natural territory for Zach - and he is a monster at the weight.

"Other British and Irish fighters have struggled to fathom out Andrade, but Zach is the complete package. Not only does he carry a huge punch, but he is also tall and technical with an excellent boxing brain."