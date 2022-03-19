Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sunny Edwards outclassed Jayson Mama in Dubai in December 2021 in his first defence of the IBF title

Sunny Edwards defended his IBF flyweight world title for the second time with a unanimous decision victory over Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem in Dubai.

The London fighter scored 115-111, 116-110, 115-111 on the three judges' scorecards to retain the title he won in April 2021.

Edwards, 26, took his record to 18-0.

Afterwards, he reiterated his desire to face WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico next in a unification fight.

"Muhammad is a world class operator and he and his team came with a good game plan but I thought I was always one step ahead tonight," said Edwards, who said he thought he "won comfortably in the end".

"I now want the Ring Magazine belt and the WBC title. I know Martinez wants the fight so let's make it happen, it will be huge."

In the co-main event, Regis Prograis, the former WBA light-welterweight champion, stopped Northern Ireland's Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round.

American Prograis, 33, knocked McKenna down in the second round before the fight was called off because of a nasty gash above his opponent's eye.

The bout was an eliminator for the WBC super-lightweight title and victory means Prograis will fight for the belt currently held by Scotland's Josh Taylor.

Taylor appears likely to vacate the belt though along with his other super-lightweight titles to move up to welterweight.