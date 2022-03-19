Sunny Edwards beats Muhammed Waseem to defend IBF flyweight title
Sunny Edwards defended his IBF flyweight world title for the second time with a unanimous decision victory over Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem in Dubai.
The London fighter scored 115-111, 116-110, 115-111 on the three judges' scorecards to retain the title he won in April 2021.
Edwards, 26, took his record to 18-0.
Afterwards, he reiterated his desire to face WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico next in a unification fight.
"Muhammad is a world class operator and he and his team came with a good game plan but I thought I was always one step ahead tonight," said Edwards, who said he thought he "won comfortably in the end".
"I now want the Ring Magazine belt and the WBC title. I know Martinez wants the fight so let's make it happen, it will be huge."
In the co-main event, Regis Prograis, the former WBA light-welterweight champion, stopped Northern Ireland's Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round.
American Prograis, 33, knocked McKenna down in the second round before the fight was called off because of a nasty gash above his opponent's eye.
The bout was an eliminator for the WBC super-lightweight title and victory means Prograis will fight for the belt currently held by Scotland's Josh Taylor.
Taylor appears likely to vacate the belt though along with his other super-lightweight titles to move up to welterweight.