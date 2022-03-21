Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua is looking to re-build again after losing his world titles last year to Oleksandr Usyk

In this week's Fight Talk, we look at what could be next for British boxer Anthony Joshua after the former two-time champion dropped a huge hint about a fight announcement.

We also look at Joshua getting involved in a social media row with fellow heavyweight Joe Joyce.

Joyce's promoter Frank Warren revealed initial contact had been made to Joshua about a potential fight - could we see Joshua v Joyce in the near future?

We also reflect on Sunny Edwards successfully defending his IBF flyweight title on Saturday in Dubai.

And Hafthor Bjornsson, also known as 'Thor' won boxing's heaviest fight by unanimous decision against fellow former strongman Eddie Hall on Saturday night. (Yes, you read that correctly)

What's next for Joshua?

He took to social media and dropped the biggest hint yet that a fight announcement could be imminent.

British boxer Anthony Joshua hints that a fight is imminent

Joshua, who was in attendance at UFC London at The 02 Arena on Saturday, has openly discussed his desire to have a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk who outclassed the Watford-born fighter in September.

Despite Joshua's willingness to fight Usyk, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown any rematch into doubt.

However Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, suggested on Instagram Live on Monday morning that a fight with Usyk is likely to happen in June.

Hearn said: "Is AJ vs Usyk happening now? I actually think it will. I actually think that fight will happen next and it will happen in June."

There were fears that Joshua may have to look for an alternative opponent to face in May or June.

Speaking on Instagram external-link Live on Friday, Joshua said: "When's the next fight? It's actually happening soon. I don't want to say too much, but yeah, the fight's happening soon."

Just 10 days ago, Hearn told 5 Live Boxing external-link that the 32-year-old gave him a shortlist of opponents he would be willing to fight in the interim and Deontay Wilder was at the top of that list.

Joshua v Joyce?

Unreleased sparring footage of Joshua and Joyce emerged last week.

Here's how some fans reacted to the footage.

Fans react to sparring footage of Joshua and Joyce

Joshua and Joyce were involved in a war of words over social media last week after AJ listed Joyce as a potential opponent, he would like to fight next.

Joyce, who is undefeated in his professional career, responded to Joshua and mocked the former champion.

Joshua went back at his fellow Olympian from London 2012.

Warren says 'initial contact' has been made with rival promotion company Matchroom for the pair to fight.

However, he doesn't believe Hearn will accept their offer for the all-British heavyweight showdown.

Warren told TalkSport, "If you look at how they've got on since they've become professionals, AJ has done brilliantly. He became world champion.

"He's also been beaten twice and he's been exposed, certainly in his last fight. Very exposed. And I fancy Joe can knock him over."

The best flyweight in the world?

Edwards defended his IBF flyweight world title for the second time with a unanimous decision victory over Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem in Dubai.

Edwards, who is 18-0 in his professional career, then declared himself the best flyweight in the world.

Edwards, who is as outspoken as they come on social media, showed off his excellent technique in the boxing ring on Saturday.

Sunny Edwards isn't short of confidence

Manchester boxer Lyndon Arthur and former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew reacted to Edwards' victory in Dubai.

Tony Bellew reacts to Lyndon Arthur tweets

Is Edwards the most talented fighter in the UK?

Edwards was supported by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Norwich City loanee Brandon Williams.

So, what's next for the 26-year-old?

Edwards could be given a shot against Julio Cesar Martinez, the current WBC flyweight champion.

"Muhammad is a world-class operator and he and his team came with a good game plan, but I thought I was always one step ahead tonight," said Edwards following the fight.

"I want the Ring Magazine belt and the WBC title. I know Martinez wants the fight so let's make it happen, it will be huge."

Thor beats Hall in colossal clash

Bjornsson beat Hall in an exhibition on Saturday in Dubai. The former strongmen weighed in at a combined 47 stones - making it the heaviest boxing fight in history.

Bjornsson, also referred to as 'Thor' dropped Hall twice in the six rounds, after recovering from an early knockdown.

Following the fight, Bjornsson said: "Understandably he seemed a bit angry still. He lost the fight so it's understandable as well. But I'm happy, if he wants the rematch, I'll take a rematch no problem. Would you guys like to see a rematch?"

Bjornsson displayed some good technique during the fight but I'm happy to never see these two fight in a boxing ring again.