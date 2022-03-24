Last updated on .From the section Boxing

A look back at Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington's fights in 2021

Kiko Martinez v Josh Warrington, IBF featherweight title Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds Date: Saturday, 26 March Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 GMT

Briton Josh Warrington says he has an opportunity "to be the man again" and reclaim his IBF featherweight title when he takes on Spain's Kiko Martinez in Leeds on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who made three defences of the belt between 2018 and 2019, will be fighting in front of a home crowd at the First Direct Arena.

Warrington beat Martinez in a close points decision at the same venue in 2017, but is coming off a loss and a draw in his two previous fights.

"I don't want to be adding another two years on my career by having to go through eliminators and getting another title shot," he told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast.

"I am more comfortable now than ever. I know he's coming for the fight. He wants that revenge and has been screaming my name for last few years.

"I know he's going to bring it but I'm ready for whatever he brings."

Warrington coming off a 'dreadful' year

Warrington won the IBF title when he beat Welshman Lee Selby in 2018, before defending the belt against Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton, fellow Briton Kid Galahad and Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht.

Having vacated his title, Warrington was knocked out in the ninth round by Colombian Mauricio Lara in a shock first career defeat in February 2021.

The rematch six months later ended in a technical draw after Lara was cut above the eye in an accidental clash of the heads.

Frampton - who lost on points to Warrington in 2018 - says his former opponent "knows what is on the line" against Martinez and expects him to handle the pressure.

"It was a dreadful year for him but it's about what happens coming back," Frampton said. "If he becomes a world champion again, which most people think he will, he's a two-time champion."

Warrington says he is a much improved fighter since he and Martinez fought, adding: "My stock has gone up since I boxed him the last time.

"I've become more accustomed to 12 rounds. I feel my body and mind are in prime position but five years ago I had a a lot of pressure on my shoulders and it was all about the world title."

'Martinez enjoys going into the lion's den'

Martinez stunned Kid Galahad in November to win the IBF featherweight title

Martinez, 36, rolled back the years and became a two-weight world champion when he stunned Sheffield's Galahad with a sixth-round knockout win in November.

"I will beat Josh Warrington in the distance," he predicted at Thursday's news conference. "I want to beat him to show last time it wasn't just luck."

He will be fighting in the United Kingdom for the ninth time in 58 bouts and Frampton - who has also twice faced Martinez - says the champion relishes being the underdog.

"I was delighted he won against Kid Galahad," Frampton said. "I like Kiko, have a lot of respect for him. He's a world champion and getting a huge payday which he fully deserves.

"I think he probably enjoys going into the lion's den and trying to win the fight against the odds and against the home-town fighter."

Frampton beat Martinez by a ninth-round stoppage in 2013 before outclassing him on points the following year to secure the IBF super-bantamweight title.

"People forget how hard the first fight was," Frampton added. "They remember the KO win for me but it was nip and tuck. I struggled for a week or so after that fight. My hands and body were sore. It was a brutal fight for me.

"And you look at my face after the [second] fight. Although it was one-sided on the judges' scorecards, it was a tough fight. I had to be switched on. "

Warrington eyes Lara rematch

Mauricio Lara (left) and Warrington drew their second fight after an accidental clash of heads

A win for Warrington will set up an all-British unification fight against WBA 'regular' champion Leigh Wood, who sensationally knocked out Michael Conlan in the 12th round earlier this month.

While Warrington welcomes a clash against the Nottingham fighter, he is also looking for revenge against 24-year-old Lara.

"I'd love to put that to bed," he said. "A Josh Warrington switched on beats him easily and I'd love the opportunity to shut a lot of people up. A lot of people say he has my number."

Lara has won 24 professional bouts, with two defeats and the one draw with Warrington. His last bout was a third-round knockout win over Emilio Sanchez in California on 5 March.

"He had that win a few weeks back and he looked devastating, but it took him nine rounds to knock me out and five of those I was concussed," Warrington said.

"Mauricio Lara is a puncher but as an all-round fighter he's not a Carl Frampton, he's not a Lee Selby, he's not a Kiko Martinez, he's not a Kid Galahad.

"Any one of those names would play with him and I feel I was on my way to do that in the second round [of the rematch]."