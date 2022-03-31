Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Savannah Marshall fights Belgian Femke Hermans in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall v Femke Hermans, WBO middleweight title Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 2 April Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 GMT

Savannah Marshall insists she will not be distracted by a potential undisputed fight with Claressa Shields this summer as she prepares to defend her WBO middleweight title on Saturday.

American Shields will be ringside in Newcastle to watch the Briton in action against Femke Hermans.

But speaking at a news conference, Marshall said her focus was on Belgian Hermans, not rival Shields.

"I'm not out to impress Claressa," said the 30-year-old.

Shields, 27, holds the other major belts in the division and organisers are hopeful of a formal announcement in the ring on Saturday about a match-up with Marshall, should she beat Hermans as expected.

"My boxing speaks for itself," added Marshall, who is the only person to beat Shields in her amateur and professional career when they fought at the 2012 Women's World Championships.

"Everyone keeps saying how can I focus on Femke when everyone is talking about Claressa? But the thing is, everyone's been talking about Claressa for the past four years. She's always been creeping about in the background for me, this is nothing new.

"I've got tunnel vision when it comes to who I'm fighting. I know I can't overlook Femke. [Then there is] nothing stopping setting up a massive fight between me and Claressa in the summer."

One of the three losses on Hermans' record was to Shields in 2018 and the 32-year-old thinks Marshall will have "something to prove" in their clash.

Marshall is unbeaten in 11 fights, with nine knockouts, and took just two rounds to stop Lolita Muzeya in her last fight in October.

"This is definitely my toughest fight to date," added Hartlepool-born Marshall. "She's a former world champion, she's only ever been beaten by world champions so I'm expecting a tough fight."