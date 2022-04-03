Last updated on .From the section Boxing

This week we look back at WBO champion Savannah Marshall's brutal knockout win in Newcastle on Saturday night with rival Claressa Shields ringside, and ask who wins a potential undisputed middleweight clash between the two?

Also, two Olympic stars turn professional with women's boxing at an all-time high and popular welterweight Florian Marku calls out a British boxing legend.

It's Fight Talk - your weekly fix of boxing news.

'Marshall is different class'

Savannah Marshall is at the top of her game.

The WBO middleweight champion demonstrated once again why she is arguably the most-feared puncher in the sport by knocking out challenger Femke Hermans with a vicious left hook in the third round in Newcastle on Saturday.

The 'Silent Assassin' has now won all 12 professional bouts, with 10 coming by knockout - a feat all the more impressive when you take into account that women's boxing consists of two-minute rounds, rather than three.

"Femke was finished with one clean shot. No one is doing this in the women's game," impressed pundit Steve Bunce said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Here's how others from the boxing world reacted…

Hermans had never been stopped before and was considered to be a stern test for Marshall, but despite forming one half of the headline event, very few were talking about the Belgian challenger during fight week.

Instead, all eyes were on WBA, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Claressa Shields. The American was in attendance at the Utilita Arena, with a Marshall win setting up an undisputed clash between the two rivals.

Even before Marshall entered the ring, Shields - the self-proclaimed 'Greatest Woman of All Time' - was riling up the crowd.

Shields is a double Olympic champion and as an unbeaten professional across 12 fights has won undisputed titles in two weight classes.

The well-documented rivalry between the pair dates back to 2012, when the Briton won a contest at the World Amateur Championships. To this day, it's Shields only loss - amateur or professional - in a boxing ring.

There was no confirmation of a Shields-Marshall super fight, but it is expected to take place later this year.

The two champions went head-to-head in the ring following Marshall's victory before security intervened.

Speaking to 5 Live post-fight, Marshall confirmed there is no love lost.

Savannah Marshall on stopping Femke Hermans in 3rd and reigniting Claressa Shields rivalry

Shields was a little more animated in her interview…

Olympic gold medallist Claressa Shields reignites Savannah Marshall rivalry

Shields has only knocked out two of her opponents in the professional ranks, but is a skilful and technically gifted fighter who has achieved so much in the sport. Marshall has brutal one-punch power and can win at any point in a contest.

Moments after the Hartlepool fighter's win, attention turned to who would be victorious if (or when) they clash for all the middleweight belts.

Price and Artingstall turn pro with Boxxer

With Ireland's Katie Taylor defending her undisputed lightweight belts against seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano on 30 April - a that which will headline New York's Madison Square Garden - and potentially Shields v Marshall later in the year, women's boxing is on a high.

The sport received another huge boost after Olympians, and partners, Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall signed their first professional contracts.

Price won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while Artingstall picked up a bronze medal. They have both signed with Boxxer promotions.

Olympians Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall speak to Steve Bunce on decision to turn pro

The duo entered the ring in Newcastle to huge cheers from the crowd. They were joined by Shields, Liverpool's WBO super-welterweight title champion Natasha Jonas and highly-rated prospect Caroline Dubois.

Marku calls out Amir Khan

In the chief support to Marshall-Hermans, popular Albanian welterweight Florian Marku produced a stunning fourth-round knockout win over Chris Jenkins to retain the IBF international title.

Marku - who only started boxing three years ago - is based in the UK and brings a huge support from the Albanian community in Britain.

The 29-year-old - who has won 11 and drawn one since turning professional - didn't have it all his way in the opening rounds and admits he is still learning the ropes, but that didn't stop him from calling out a British boxing legend.

"Give me Amir Khan next, I'm going to break him," Marku told Sky Sports.

Marku is not yet a global name in the sport and Khan would have very little to gain from facing him.

The former unified world champion looked a shadow of his former self when he lost to long-time rival Kell Brook in February and hinted he would retire, although recent reports suggest he may now continue.

With the support Marku brings, it could be a sellable and intriguing fight. But the general feeling among many boxing fans is that Khan should stay out of the ring.