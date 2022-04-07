Galal Yafai added to Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano undercard in New York
Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai will make his United States debut in his second appearance as a professional.
The 29-year-old, who won flyweight gold for Great Britain at the Tokyo Games, fights Puerto Rico's Miguel Cartagena at New York's Madison Square Garden.
That bout, on 30 April, is on a card topped by Ireland's Katie Taylor taking on Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano.
"Boxing at such an iconic venue in just my second fight is a massive box ticked for me," said Yafai.
Yafai stopped Mexico's Carlos Bautista in the fifth round on his debut in the paid ranks at London's O2 Arena in February.