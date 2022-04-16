Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn wants to become a world champion this year

Conor Benn stopped Chris van Heerden inside two rounds in a scintillating performance at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Benn, now unbeaten in 21 fights, searched for the knockout from the first bell, surging forward at every opportunity in the first round.

Van Heerden survived the opening round but was sent crashing to the canvas in the second by a vicious combination.

The victory keeps Benn on track to challenge for a world title this year.

More to follow...