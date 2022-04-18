Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Daniel Kinahan, originally from Ireland, moved to Dubai in 2016

Daniel Kinahan has "no involvement" in the all-British world title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, says Fury's UK promoter Frank Warren.

Kinahan was last week hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the US.

Heavyweight Fury, 33, had previously been advised by Irishman Kinahan.

It has been reported that Fury's US promoters Top Rank, paid consulting fees to Kinahan, external-link but Warren said Fury was "unaware" of that.

The world of sport was warned over its involvement with the Kinahan organised crime group after the sanctions were put in place.

Asked about Kinahan's role in Saturday's fight between Fury and Whyte, Warren told BBC Radio 5 Live boxing podcast: "He has no involvement. Nor did he try to get involved in this fight because it was a purse bid.

"Queensberry won the purse bids and even if we hadn't won it, he wouldn't have been involved."

Fury defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) title against Whyte at Wembley on Saturday.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says he made an "innocent mistake" with supportive comments he made after a meeting with Kinahan in Dubai last month, and "at no time" has the governing body had a relationship with the Irishman.

'It's nothing to do with us'

The Irish Mirror said Bob Arum's Top Rank paid fees of $1.5m-$2m (£1.1-£1.5m) to Kinahan for Fury's past four fights.

"The relationship broke down because he was interfering in everything. He was becoming greedier and greedier. And he became more of a burden than a help," Arum told the Mirror.

"For Fury versus Whyte, Frank and I drew the line. We would not talk to him and we would not deal with him."

In response Warren said: "We knew nothing. I certainly knew nothing and I know Tyson knew nothing about the payments made by Top Rank to the company in the Middle East.

"Tyson was unaware. He'll speak for himself but I know for a fact he was totally unaware of those payments.

"That's their business. It's nothing to do with us. Certainly nothing to do with me and, as I say, Tyson was unaware of it."

Kinahan was a co-founder of the MTK Global agency, which represents a number of boxing's leading fighters, including Fury. Kinahan says he cut ties with the company in 2017.

Fury expressly thanked Kinahan for organising a high-profile bout with then world champion Anthony Joshua.

Just weeks ago, Fury was photographed in Dubai with Kinahan.

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against any boxers who have worked with Kinahan.

After a BBC investigation revealed Kinahan's continued presence in the sport last year, he said that allegations of criminality were part of a "campaign" against him.

US authorities have offered a $5m (£3.84m) reward for information on the three most senior members of the Kinahan organised crime group.

'WBC has no relationship with Kinahan'

In a statement on Monday, Sulaiman said: "Whilst visiting Dubai recently I was introduced to Daniel Kinahan, who has since been placed on a sanctions list by the US Treasury Department, concerning alleged links to drug crimes.

"This has generated speculation and attacks on myself and the WBC. I therefore feel it necessary to make it clear that at no time have we had any relationship with Daniel Kinahan."

He added: "The World Boxing Council deals solely and exclusively with boxing promoters and only they maintain commercial relations in the certification of fights for our titles.

"I made an innocent mistake, due to absolute ignorance of the situation. In this way, I confirm that the World Boxing Council and all its members absolutely reject any action that is detrimental to human beings and we will continue, as always, in total compliance with the laws of all countries in the world."