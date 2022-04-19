Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Daniel Kinahan, originally from Ireland, moved to Dubai in 2016

Boxing promotion company MTK Global, which was co-founded by Daniel Kinahan, is to close down.

Last week Kinahan was among seven people hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States.

Kinahan has said he cut ties with MTK, which represents dozens of fighters, in 2017.

Tyson Fury, who defends his WBC title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, said he split with MTK in 2020.

Fighters represented by MTK have included Scotland's WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor.

The world of sport was warned over its involvement with the Kinahan suspected organised crime group after the financial sanctions were put in place. Kinahan denies any wrongdoing.

A statement from MTK on Wednesday read: "As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan.

"It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan's involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

"Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.

"MTK prospered because we always put the long-term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do.

"Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world-class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.

"MTK gyms are operated independently so will remain open for the foreseeable future."

Briton Fury said on Tuesday he had previously been advised by Irishman Kinahan, but now has "absolutely zero" involvement with him, either in a business or advisory role.

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against boxers who have worked with Kinahan.