Ricky Hatton held world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight

Ricky Hatton will return to the ring at the age of 43 for an exhibition bout with Marco Antonio Barrera.

Britain's former two-weight world champion will take on Mexico's Barrera, 48, over eight rounds on 2 July in Manchester.

Hatton retired in 2012, while Barrera, who was beaten by Amir Khan in 2009, last fought in 2011.

"I can confirm my return to the ring," said Hatton. "It's not how you fall, it's how you rise..."

Hatton was knocked out by Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko in his final fight before retirement.

He first said he had retired in 2009 after a knockout defeat by Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton ended his career with 45 wins and three losses.