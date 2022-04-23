Close menu

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Gypsy King retains WBC title with brutal stoppage win

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Wembley Stadium

Last updated on .

Tyson Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte and defend his WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium.

In front of a post-war British record crowd of 94,000, the champion dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut.

Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted.

More to follow.

