Tyson Fury to retire? Profile of world heavyweight champion

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury hinted that he will retire from professional boxing after beating Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury's vow to retire from professional boxing could mark the end, for now at least, of an extraordinary career.

His rise, fall, and rise again may have seen a final chapter as the British fighter retained his WBC heavyweight world title with victory against Dillian Whyte.

Fury stopped his compatriot in the sixth round in front of a 94,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

And afterwards the 33-year-old said: "You know I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that after the three [Deontay] Wilder fights that would be it, and I meant it. It was a great trilogy but I meant that.

"I got offered to fight at Wembley at home and I believe I owed it to the fans, every person in the UK, to fight at Wembley. I think this is it - this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. What a way to go out."

His record stands at 32 wins from 33 fights, as well as the memorable draw in his first of three meetings with Deontay Wilder.

Speaking after cruising past Whyte, Fury said: "I've won every belt there is to win, there's nothing more I can do, I've won every belt in the game.

"If this was a computer game it would definitely be completed, for sure."

Whether he stays out of the ring for good remains to be seen, with some predicting a return, but whatever happens, he will always be viewed as a popular, talented, charismatic and controversial figure.

Britain's best ever?

Few could have predicted Fury would become world heavyweight champion when he was born three months prematurely in 1988, weighing in at just 1lb, with doctors describing his chance of survival as slim.

But he grew up among boxers in a family of travellers in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, and won gold in the 2008 English National Championships as an amateur as well as silver in the European Junior Championships while representing Ireland.

Fury's first coach, Steve Egan, said he knew the fighter would go on to become world champion when he walked into his gym as a 14-year-old.

Tyson Fury's first coach Steve Egan recalls his first meeting with the boxer at age 14

But it was a surprise when it eventually happened, as Fury pulled off one of the great upsets in the heavyweight division with victory over then-unified world champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Fury's unconventional approach saw him dress up as Batman in the pre-fight press conference before ending Ukrainian Klitschko's nine-year reign as champion in the 25th fight of his professional career.

Victory over Klitschko in Germany would prove to be his last fight for nearly 1,000 days.

Sidelined, drugs and depression

Within a year of his greatest triumph Fury was taking drugs, binge drinking and going to sleep hoping he would not wake up.

He said he had been to the "worst place anybody could go" during his fight with depression.

Tyson Fury - I had to let go of my "outlaw" character

Rather than build on the success of beating Klitschko, he confessed to "hating boxing" and using cocaine. He relinquished his titles and tested positive for a banned steroid - something he blamed on eating uncastrated wild boar.

Fury, the self-styled 'Gypsy King', said racism directed at the travelling community fuelled some of his controversial outbursts and played a part in his mental health struggles as he contemplated taking his own life.

During that period he apologised after being criticised for comments he had made about women and homosexuality.

His weight ballooned, but he shed 10 stones on the way to a comeback in the summer of 2018 before getting his next shot at the world title against American Deontay Wilder in December of that year.

Tyson Fury: Boxer's incredible weight-loss before Deontay Wilder fight

Triumph in Wilder trilogy

Fury's remarkable return to the top of world boxing saw him survive two knockdowns in his first fight with Wilder.

In one of the most thrilling heavyweight contests for years, the Briton was floored in the ninth round and brutally dropped in the 12th and lay flat on his back before somehow regaining his feet to survive for two minutes.

Wilder was celebrating victory and the fight appeared over only for Fury to beat the count and walk to referee Jack Reiss, who ordered the pair to box on.

Fury - and much of the ringside media - felt he was ahead prior to that knockdown and had he stayed on his feet in the final three minutes, that the WBC title would have been his.

The draw, via the judges' split decision, meant the pair would meet again in February 2020 - and this time there was a clear winner.

The unbeaten Fury produced the most destructive performance of his career to end Wilder's five-year reign as WBC heavyweight world champion with a seventh-round knockout.

Tyson Fury
Fury celebrates in the ring with his belt and his entourage, including wife Paris

Fury floored his opponent in the third and fifth rounds, before sealing victory in a dominant display.

Wilder exercised his right to a third fight and when the pair met again in October 2021, it was another classic.

Fury recovered from being floored twice earlier to deliver a stunning knockout in the 11th round to bring this chapter of heavyweight boxing to a close.

A unification bout against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua had been touted, but it never materialised as the latter lost his titles to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk.

The controversies

Fury asked to be removed from the shortlist of six candidates for the BBC's annual Sports Personality of the Year award in 2020.

It followed a petition signed by more than 50,000 people to remove him as a contender in 2015 after controversial comments he had made in the past about homosexuality resurfaced.

He remained on the shortlist and finished fourth before apologising publicly for his comments.

Fury did, however, attend the awards ceremony in 2018 and was praised for his message on mental health.

"There's a lot of people still living in darkness and too afraid to speak about it publicly," he said.

"But if I can do it, the heavyweight champion of the world - 6ft 9in, 19 stone - I'm supposed to be a big tough guy, anybody can come out and get help."

'If I can do it, anybody can' - Fury's message on mental health

There was also a link with Daniel Kinahan, who was among seven people hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States earlier this month because of alleged involvement with organised crime.

But speaking before the bout with Whyte, Fury - who had previously been advised by the Irishman - said he had "absolutely zero" involvement with Kinahan, either in a business or advisory role.

Fury was not distracted in the build-up to the Whyte fight and went out, for now at least, on a high as one of British boxing's most colourful careers ended in victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 01:05

    Not a chance. He will unify then retire. AJ nice bloke but not in same league as Fury as a boxer. Nowhere near it. And besides Usyk is no mug.
    Fury in driving seat for the purse deals and will get huge payday and rightly so.

  • Comment posted by nikki7luc, today at 01:02

    Really? And what you all think he's seriously retiring? Behave, he's just pushing up notes hoping AJ will win his re-match and make it a mega-money all british clash for all the belts, come on guys get a grip, it's all business to make people think he'll walk away, not gonna happen in a trillion years..

    • Reply posted by Janner, today at 01:07

      Janner replied:
      Yep I 100% agree.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 00:55

    Beat whyte then had enough energy to give us a concert at the end! Proper legend!!😂👏

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 00:54

    He’s defo got another few more fights in him. Controlled the fight against whyte. Was never in trouble. Beat Joshua then call it a day!

  • Comment posted by The Bruce, today at 00:52

    Just as well Fury is retiring because Usyk would show him up for the no talent he is! He knows Usyk would school him, He just wants to shut down opponents by smothering them just incase they chin him! Poor ambassador for boxing, good riddance!

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 01:06

      nikki7luc replied:
      Errr! Nope. Usyk would be sparked inside of 5 rounds, can't punch (as shown against a would- be world champion in AJ) Fury is the top man, are you saying Usyk woul take out Wilder..🤔🤔 get real, Fury's the real deal & would beat any of the current heavyweights easily...

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 00:40

    End of an era??

    No please, the boxing fans want to see Tyson Fury vs winning of Joshua Usyk 2

  • Comment posted by vinnievega, today at 00:39

    What a great champion, all the best to him whatever he decides to do, he deserves it

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 00:38

    Fury has doe very well for himself. It has been a rags to riches story as well as that of mental battles. He will remain a champion forever for the latter and serve as an inspiration to many. Happy retirement.

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 00:37

    Very entertaining and will be a big miss. The other drongos have the charisma of Alan Shearer. Not much reason to watch heavyweight boxing now apart from watching Usyk school glass chin again, hopefully he will be the next to retire when he loses the rematch.

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 00:32

    🐐

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 00:29

    Intelligence great footwork hand speed physical size confidence can take a great punch and get up and a good guy as well. Superb again tonight Tyson Fury won every round and produced a one punch KO. Great champion the best of his era and in my book any era an all time great.

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 00:29

    Unification fight! We want a unification fight!

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 00:27

    What a guy...having been a supporter from the very start of his pro career it's been a hell of a ride. Continually proved his doubters wrong in the ring and been hugely entertaining out of it. Undisputed would put him in the all timers conversation but i genuinely don't think he owes anyone that.

  • Comment posted by Blue Triangles, today at 00:24

    If he can beat Joshua or Usyk with his hands tied behind his back like he claims, then why not unify?

    As usual in heavyweight boxing; it's all rubbish.

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 00:23

    What joke match up. Dillon ‘body snatcher’ White is a bum. 94000 fans should be refunded

  • Comment posted by saxi, today at 00:21

    Well done Tyson, a great world champion who is one of the all time best heavy weights

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 00:19

    Thank you Tyson. You have shown us that you can come back from the gutter and achieve anything. I boxed but never could to win anything, but I have been successful in life, which is thanks to your example sir!

  • Comment posted by Dabo88, today at 00:19

    A superb boxer but he needs to defeat Usyk to really cement his place as one of great heavyweights.

  • Comment posted by wowifeelgood, today at 00:18

    Fight Usyk when he beets AJ again. Donate all proceeds to Ukraine. Go down as a legend inside and outside of boxing. Job done.

  • Comment posted by alunm, today at 00:17

    One of the best heavyweights of all time but would be a shame to go out on such an underwhelming fight.

